7 major shows and festivals going ahead in Norfolk in July

Published: 8:00 AM July 1, 2021

Massimiliano Rossetti, director of Lost In Translation Circus, and Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre, outside the Interlude tent Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

From Laugh in the Park to outdoor theatre season Interlude, there are plenty of brilliant shows and festivals to look forward to in Norfolk this July.

These major shows and festivals happening over the next month still have tickets available:

The Hippodrome Circus' Summer Circus and Water Spectacular features the Wheel of Death. - Credit: Hippodrome Circus

1. What: Summer Circus and Water Spectacular

Where: Hippodrome Circus, Great Yarmouth

When: July 7 to September 19

Cost: Adults: from £21, children (under-14): from £13, over-60s: from £18, for shows from July 7 to July 19 call box office on 01493 738877, for dates after book at hippodromecircus.co.uk/summer

The Hippodrome Circus' famous summer show is back and there will be socially distanced seating for performances until at least July 19 after 'Freedom Day' was delayed.

It will be hosted by Jack Jay and comedian Johnny Mac, who will bring together top circus talent, including mesmerizing jugglers, mind-bending contortionists and the Motorbike Globe Riders on the jaw-dropping Wheel of Death.

Audiences will also be able to experience the world-famous Water Spectacular, with dancing fountains and synchronized swimmers.

Even when restrictions are lifted, there will still be a socially distanced show on Tuesday evenings, which can be booked by phone only.

The Interlude big top tent, which will be in Norwich Cathedral Close this summer. - Credit: ELLA WILKINSON

2. What: Interlude in the Close

Where: Norwich Cathedral Close

When: July 14 to August 30

Cost: Various prices, norwichtheatre.org

Outdoor season Interlude was launched by Norwich Theatre in partnership with Lost in Translation Circus last summer in a big top tent in Chapelfield Gardens.

It is now set to return in 2021 at a new location in the historic Norwich Cathedral Close.

The season will begin with The Wind in The Willows (July 14 to 18), which was written by Academy Award-winner Julian Fellowes and was last seen at the London Palladium in 2018.

Other highlights include Rhod Gilbert (July 26 to 27), The Importance of Being Earnest (August 7), Ellie Taylor (August 14), StrongWomen Science (August 24 to 30) and Circus Cabaret Lates (also August 24 to 30).

The Obelisk Arena main stage at Latitude Festival 2019. - Credit: Archant

3. What: Latitude Festival

Where: Henham Park, near Southwold

When: July 22 to 25

Cost: Standard weekend tickets: adults (16+): £226.80, teens (13-15): £156.60, children (5-12): £15/day tickets: adults (13+): from £84.50, children (5-12): £10, under-fives free and no ticket required, see all packages at latitudefestival.com

Just across the border in Suffolk, Latitude Festival is going ahead this July.

It will not be impacted by a delay on all restrictions being lifted as it is part of the third phase of the government's Event Research Programme (ERP) as a test event.

The line-up includes Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Rudimental, Supergrass, Bombay Bicycle Club and Bastille, with the latter bringing its special Reorchestrated show.

Revellers will need proof of a negative lateral flow test or two vaccinations before the event.

The Vagaband will play Holt Festival on Saturday, July 31 - Credit: Mark Heybourne

4. What: Holt Festival

Where: Various venues in Holt

When: July 24 to 31

Cost: Various prices, holtfestival.org, priority booking opens July 1 and tickets on general sale July 5

Holt Festival, which first launched in 2009, is a celebration of the arts and sees a number of the town's venues host actors, poets, musicians and performers.

The main events programme will begin on July 28 with poet Luke Wright and other highlights include north Norfolk playwright James McDermott In Conversation, comedian Dom Jolly (both July 30) and The Vagaband (July 31).

The organisers, which includes festival director Lady Anwen Hurt, will make a limited number of tickets available to start, with the hope that more can go on sale depending on restrictions.

Andrew Bunn and Derek Robertson, co-founders of Red Card Comedy Club and Laugh in the Park. - Credit: Laugh in the Park

5. What: Laugh in the Park

Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich

When: July 29 to August 1

Cost: £22.50, redcardcomedyclub.com

Much-loved comedy festival Laugh in the Park, which features a jam-packed programme of top comedians each night, is returning this summer and acts include Seann Walsh, Dane Baptiste and Norwich-based Jenny Beake.

Alongside this, there will be an array of street food stalls, a Pimm's and prosecco tent, alongside a regular bar, and a silent disco after show on Friday and Saturday.

The event is run by Red Card Comedy Club, which is bringing back its events at Carrow Road in September.

New for 2021, there will also be Kids Comedy in the Park on July 30 (over-16s £6, children £4) and Movies in the Park from August 5 to 7 (£13.50 or one free child ticket (under-14) per adult on children's films), which includes The Blues Brothers and School of Rock.

Tickets for both are also available on the Red Card Comedy Club website.

Common People Norwich, which normally runs Britpop club nights, will also be welcoming John Power, former frontman of Cast, to the big top on July 28 (£20) - buy tickets at commonpeople.mhtickets.com/browse

The Staggerwing Beechcraft airplane on display at the Old Buckenham Airshow 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

6. What: Old Buckenham Airshow

Where: Old Buckenham Airfield

When: July 30 to August 1

Cost: Friday day tickets: sold out, Saturday or Sunday day tickets: adults: £18, disabled person: £10, accompanying carer: free, children (12 to 16): £7.50, under-12s are free all weekend but still need a ticket/camping package with 10x7 metre pitch: £200 with admission for up to four people - option to add more passes, oldbuckenhamairshow.com

The Old Buckenham Airshow is always one of the big highlights of the summer in Norfolk and there is something for all ages.

Make sure to have your eyes to the skies throughout the weekend, which this year will include Flying Fortress 'Sally B', star of film Memphis Belle and the only flying B-17 in Europe.

There is just as much to do at ground level too, with a funfair, food village, hundreds of classic cars and much more.

The event is being planned to comply with the coronavirus rules as they currently stand in case there is a further delay on easing.

Free festival Eastfields is happening at Wildcraft Brewery this summer. - Credit: Danielle Booden

7 What: Eastfields Festival

Where: Wildcraft Brewery, Buxton

When: July 31, 12pm until late

Cost: Free, but booking tickets essential at wildcraftbrewery.co.uk/collections/events

Enjoy brilliant beers, beats and tasty food at Wildcraft Brewery this summer at free festival Eastfields.

The family-friendly event will take place in a field and will feature acts from the deep house, classic house and disco genres.

The line-up so far is Aroop Roy, Scott Andrews, Jacked, GEXS, Hipology Sounds, Louis Dexter, The George Brothers, Fidget and saxophonist Phil Marshall.