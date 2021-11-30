News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

6 ice rinks to visit in Norfolk and Suffolk this Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:21 AM November 30, 2021
The Fab Felixstowe Ice Rink will be returning to Great Eastern Square, near the Orwell Hotel

The Fab Felixstowe Ice Rink returns to Suffolk this Christmas and it is free. - Credit: Visit Felixstowe

Get into the festive spirit and head to one of these ice rinks running in Norfolk and Suffolk this Christmas. 

NORFOLK 

Carrow Road is holding its first ever Festive Fair this Christmas.

Carrow Road is holding its first ever Festive Fair this Christmas. - Credit: Archant

1. Carrow Road Festive Fair 

Where: Carrow Road Stadium, Carrow Road, Norwich, NR1 3JE

When: December 20-22, 10am-6pm 

Price: Entry (without ice rink) - adults: £10, children (13-17): £5, under-12s: free - family ticket including ice rink (two adults and two children): £46, ice rink individual tickets: £14.50, canaries.co.uk

Carrow Road is hosting its first Festive Fair this December and it will see the South Stand transformed into a winter wonderland.

The three-day extravaganza will feature live performances from the Joe Ringer Band and Sons of Mark and a visit from Father Christmas from 11am with gifts for under-12s. On Tuesday and Wednesday there will also be two reindeer. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Long-awaited plans for A47 roundabout revamps revealed
  2. 2 Man arrested after passenger dies in Old Buckenham crash
  3. 3 Norfolk college named best secondary school in the UK
  1. 4 Plumber's plan for 'enormous' garage in his back garden rejected
  2. 5 ‘This was our worst nightmare’: Locals shock after man dies in crash
  3. 6 Norwich man sentenced to life imprisonment after murder conviction
  4. 7 Police hunting for Norwich man wanted for three weeks
  5. 8 Manchester City owner eyes Norfolk horse racing enterprise
  6. 9 Man made threats to hurt ex-partner's father
  7. 10 Hopes rekindled for new £20m railway station

The ice rink will be open all day for hour-long sessions and there will be a variety of hot food and drink vendors. 

The switching on of the Swaffham Christmas lights. Picture: Ian Burt

The switching on of the Swaffham Christmas lights. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

2. Swaffham Christmas Market Weekend and Lights Switch-On

Where: Swaffham Market Place, Swaffham, PE37 7AB

When: December 4, 8am-10pm, December 5, 12pm-6pm 

Price: Free entry to event, ice skating £5 (plus booking fee), book at ticketsource.co.uk/swaffham-town-council

Skate into Christmas at the Swaffham lights switch-on, which will take place in the town centre.

You can beat the queues and book in advance to visit the ice rink or Santa's grotto.

There will be a whole host of activities, including a Christmas market, Little Mix tribute act LMX and a holly fair, with the full programme on the Swaffham Town Council Facebook page. 

Winter Wonderland coming to Catton Park with ice slide, donkeys and reindeer

Winter Wonderland is coming to Catton Park, just outside Norwich, and it will include visits from reindeer. - Credit: Antony Kelly/Nick Butcher

3. Winter Wonderland

Where: Catton Park, Oak Lane, Old Catton, NR6 7DB

When: December 10-31 (excluding Christmas Day), 12pm-8pm

Price: Free entry, prices for attractions TBC on the Catton Park Facebook page (no onsite parking) 

Catton Park, located just north of Norwich city centre, is set to be transformed into a Winter Wonderland this Christmas.

While there will not be an ice rink, a themed ice slide will be at the event, along with a funfair, a craft fair and German huts, live entertainment and reindeer and donkeys. 

SUFFOLK 

Chantry Library is working in partnership with a local dancer to encourage people to learn about the local wildlife

An ice rink is running at Chantry Library in Ipswich. - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

4. Winter Wonderland 

When: December 18 to 19, 9am-9pm 

Where: Chantry Library, Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich, IP2 0QY

Price: £4 for 20-minute skate (cash only)

An ice rink is running in Ipswich this December, which can be pre-booked at the library.

The event will also feature a Santa's grotto, which is £2 per child, food stalls, carol singers and craft stalls. 

William Watts and his granddaughter Sophie Burch try out their skating skills Picture: SARAH LUCY B

William Watts and his granddaughter Sophie Burch try out their skating skills Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

5. The Fab Felixstowe Ice Rink 

Where: Great Eastern Square, Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, IP11 7DY

When: December 18-21, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday: 11am-7pm, Sunday: 10am-6pm

Price: Free (includes skate hire), no booking required

A free synthetic ice rink has been provided by the Felixstowe BID (Business Improvement District) with the support of Felixstowe Town Council and the East of England Co-op.

There will also be entertainment at The Triangle on Saturday and Sunday hosted by Fresh Radio Gold, with other festivities taking place throughout the town. 

The Anchor Inn in Stoke-by-Nayland is opening an ice rink in its garden this week

The Anchor Inn in Nayland has opened an ice rink in its garden. - Credit: Ross Parrock

6. Riverside Skating 

Where: The Anchor Inn, 26 Court Street, Nayland, CO6 4JL

When: Open daily until January 2 (excluding Christmas Day), various times 

Price: Adults: £9, children (aged 12 and under): £6, penguin aide: £5, 20 minutes skating time, anchornayland.co.uk

This south Suffolk pub currently has an artificial ice rink which can fit on 50 skaters at one time.

The family-friendly 'eco rink' is set on the bank of the River Stour and there is also festive music, with the attraction fully lit in the evenings.

You can also take advantage of the skate and dine menu, with discounted food on offer. 

Christmas
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covi

Video

Face masks to be compulsory in shops and public transport, PM announces

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk could see a snowy March.

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk - but will it last?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Flooding at the Day Boat Hire in Potter Heigham caused by high waters from the River Thurne. Picture

Flood alerts issued for parts of Norfolk due to stormy conditions

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Norwich girl Brooke Swaisland is missing.

'Please come home': Family's plea to help find missing Norwich girl

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon