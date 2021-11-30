6 ice rinks to visit in Norfolk and Suffolk this Christmas
Get into the festive spirit and head to one of these ice rinks running in Norfolk and Suffolk this Christmas.
NORFOLK
1. Carrow Road Festive Fair
Where: Carrow Road Stadium, Carrow Road, Norwich, NR1 3JE
When: December 20-22, 10am-6pm
Price: Entry (without ice rink) - adults: £10, children (13-17): £5, under-12s: free - family ticket including ice rink (two adults and two children): £46, ice rink individual tickets: £14.50, canaries.co.uk
Carrow Road is hosting its first Festive Fair this December and it will see the South Stand transformed into a winter wonderland.
The three-day extravaganza will feature live performances from the Joe Ringer Band and Sons of Mark and a visit from Father Christmas from 11am with gifts for under-12s. On Tuesday and Wednesday there will also be two reindeer.
The ice rink will be open all day for hour-long sessions and there will be a variety of hot food and drink vendors.
2. Swaffham Christmas Market Weekend and Lights Switch-On
Where: Swaffham Market Place, Swaffham, PE37 7AB
When: December 4, 8am-10pm, December 5, 12pm-6pm
Price: Free entry to event, ice skating £5 (plus booking fee), book at ticketsource.co.uk/swaffham-town-council
Skate into Christmas at the Swaffham lights switch-on, which will take place in the town centre.
You can beat the queues and book in advance to visit the ice rink or Santa's grotto.
There will be a whole host of activities, including a Christmas market, Little Mix tribute act LMX and a holly fair, with the full programme on the Swaffham Town Council Facebook page.
3. Winter Wonderland
Where: Catton Park, Oak Lane, Old Catton, NR6 7DB
When: December 10-31 (excluding Christmas Day), 12pm-8pm
Price: Free entry, prices for attractions TBC on the Catton Park Facebook page (no onsite parking)
Catton Park, located just north of Norwich city centre, is set to be transformed into a Winter Wonderland this Christmas.
While there will not be an ice rink, a themed ice slide will be at the event, along with a funfair, a craft fair and German huts, live entertainment and reindeer and donkeys.
SUFFOLK
4. Winter Wonderland
When: December 18 to 19, 9am-9pm
Where: Chantry Library, Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich, IP2 0QY
Price: £4 for 20-minute skate (cash only)
An ice rink is running in Ipswich this December, which can be pre-booked at the library.
The event will also feature a Santa's grotto, which is £2 per child, food stalls, carol singers and craft stalls.
5. The Fab Felixstowe Ice Rink
Where: Great Eastern Square, Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, IP11 7DY
When: December 18-21, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday: 11am-7pm, Sunday: 10am-6pm
Price: Free (includes skate hire), no booking required
A free synthetic ice rink has been provided by the Felixstowe BID (Business Improvement District) with the support of Felixstowe Town Council and the East of England Co-op.
There will also be entertainment at The Triangle on Saturday and Sunday hosted by Fresh Radio Gold, with other festivities taking place throughout the town.
6. Riverside Skating
Where: The Anchor Inn, 26 Court Street, Nayland, CO6 4JL
When: Open daily until January 2 (excluding Christmas Day), various times
Price: Adults: £9, children (aged 12 and under): £6, penguin aide: £5, 20 minutes skating time, anchornayland.co.uk
This south Suffolk pub currently has an artificial ice rink which can fit on 50 skaters at one time.
The family-friendly 'eco rink' is set on the bank of the River Stour and there is also festive music, with the attraction fully lit in the evenings.
You can also take advantage of the skate and dine menu, with discounted food on offer.