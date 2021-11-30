6 ice rinks to visit in Norfolk and Suffolk this Christmas

The Fab Felixstowe Ice Rink returns to Suffolk this Christmas and it is free. - Credit: Visit Felixstowe

Get into the festive spirit and head to one of these ice rinks running in Norfolk and Suffolk this Christmas.

NORFOLK

Carrow Road is holding its first ever Festive Fair this Christmas. - Credit: Archant

1. Carrow Road Festive Fair

Where: Carrow Road Stadium, Carrow Road, Norwich, NR1 3JE

When: December 20-22, 10am-6pm

Price: Entry (without ice rink) - adults: £10, children (13-17): £5, under-12s: free - family ticket including ice rink (two adults and two children): £46, ice rink individual tickets: £14.50, canaries.co.uk

Carrow Road is hosting its first Festive Fair this December and it will see the South Stand transformed into a winter wonderland.

The three-day extravaganza will feature live performances from the Joe Ringer Band and Sons of Mark and a visit from Father Christmas from 11am with gifts for under-12s. On Tuesday and Wednesday there will also be two reindeer.

The ice rink will be open all day for hour-long sessions and there will be a variety of hot food and drink vendors.

The switching on of the Swaffham Christmas lights. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

2. Swaffham Christmas Market Weekend and Lights Switch-On

Where: Swaffham Market Place, Swaffham, PE37 7AB

When: December 4, 8am-10pm, December 5, 12pm-6pm

Price: Free entry to event, ice skating £5 (plus booking fee), book at ticketsource.co.uk/swaffham-town-council

Skate into Christmas at the Swaffham lights switch-on, which will take place in the town centre.

You can beat the queues and book in advance to visit the ice rink or Santa's grotto.

There will be a whole host of activities, including a Christmas market, Little Mix tribute act LMX and a holly fair, with the full programme on the Swaffham Town Council Facebook page.

Winter Wonderland is coming to Catton Park, just outside Norwich, and it will include visits from reindeer. - Credit: Antony Kelly/Nick Butcher

3. Winter Wonderland

Where: Catton Park, Oak Lane, Old Catton, NR6 7DB

When: December 10-31 (excluding Christmas Day), 12pm-8pm

Price: Free entry, prices for attractions TBC on the Catton Park Facebook page (no onsite parking)

Catton Park, located just north of Norwich city centre, is set to be transformed into a Winter Wonderland this Christmas.

While there will not be an ice rink, a themed ice slide will be at the event, along with a funfair, a craft fair and German huts, live entertainment and reindeer and donkeys.

SUFFOLK

An ice rink is running at Chantry Library in Ipswich. - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

4. Winter Wonderland

When: December 18 to 19, 9am-9pm

Where: Chantry Library, Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich, IP2 0QY

Price: £4 for 20-minute skate (cash only)

An ice rink is running in Ipswich this December, which can be pre-booked at the library.

The event will also feature a Santa's grotto, which is £2 per child, food stalls, carol singers and craft stalls.

William Watts and his granddaughter Sophie Burch try out their skating skills Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

5. The Fab Felixstowe Ice Rink

Where: Great Eastern Square, Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, IP11 7DY

When: December 18-21, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday: 11am-7pm, Sunday: 10am-6pm

Price: Free (includes skate hire), no booking required

A free synthetic ice rink has been provided by the Felixstowe BID (Business Improvement District) with the support of Felixstowe Town Council and the East of England Co-op.

There will also be entertainment at The Triangle on Saturday and Sunday hosted by Fresh Radio Gold, with other festivities taking place throughout the town.

The Anchor Inn in Nayland has opened an ice rink in its garden. - Credit: Ross Parrock

6. Riverside Skating

Where: The Anchor Inn, 26 Court Street, Nayland, CO6 4JL

When: Open daily until January 2 (excluding Christmas Day), various times

Price: Adults: £9, children (aged 12 and under): £6, penguin aide: £5, 20 minutes skating time, anchornayland.co.uk

This south Suffolk pub currently has an artificial ice rink which can fit on 50 skaters at one time.

The family-friendly 'eco rink' is set on the bank of the River Stour and there is also festive music, with the attraction fully lit in the evenings.

You can also take advantage of the skate and dine menu, with discounted food on offer.