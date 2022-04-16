Take That star revealed as guest at Norfolk event
- Credit: PA
A member of one of the UK's biggest bands is coming to Norfolk this summer.
Take That's Howard Donald will be joining DJs Judge Jules and Tristan Ingram at an event in King's Lynn.
Judge Jules is bringing the Judgement night to The Walks Stadium on Friday, June 10, and the DJ has said that revellers will "get their Ibiza fix" at the event.
He described the Relight My Fire singer as "one of our favourite guests".
The event is being put on by Twisted Melon Promotions, a west Norfolk company.
On Facebook, Twisted Melon Promotions said: "Growing up King’s Lynn Town and The Blue & Gold was the place to be.
"Twisted Melon is firmly putting it back on the map. Absolutely stoked to announce this event."
It is the only event Judge Jules is putting on in the East of England this year.
Tickets are on sale now via Twisted Melon Promotions and prices start at £25.