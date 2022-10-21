Town's Christmas lights switch-on to include market, grotto and fireworks

The full programme has been announced for the Holt Christmas lights switch-on. - Credit: Brad Damms

A north Norfolk town will get a magical makeover for the festive period and the Christmas lights switch-on will be celebrated in style.

Head to Holt on Friday, November 18, for the start of the countdown to Christmas, with live entertainment on the High Street from 5pm with The Lights Inc.

There will also be community and guest market stalls, street food and a hog roast.

The shops in Holt will be decorated with lights. - Credit: Brad Damms

A Santa's grotto will be based at Bakers and Larners from 3pm on the day, with shops throughout the town centre decorated and adorned with lights.

Then at 5.45pm is the panto horse race through Holt, followed by the Santa's Parade at 6.30pm.

The lights will then be switched on at 7pm and it will be accompanied by a fireworks display and followed by a performance from party band The Walks.

The panto horse race at a previous Holt Christmas lights switch on event. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Holt will then be illuminated for the following six weeks after the event.

Parking can be pre-booked on the Love Holt website for £6 a car.