News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Town's Christmas lights switch-on to include market, grotto and fireworks

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:27 AM October 21, 2022
The full programme has been announced for the Holt Christmas lights switch-on. 

The full programme has been announced for the Holt Christmas lights switch-on. - Credit: Brad Damms

A north Norfolk town will get a magical makeover for the festive period and the Christmas lights switch-on will be celebrated in style.

Head to Holt on Friday, November 18, for the start of the countdown to Christmas, with live entertainment on the High Street from 5pm with The Lights Inc.

There will also be community and guest market stalls, street food and a hog roast.

The shops in Holt will be decorated with lights. 

The shops in Holt will be decorated with lights. - Credit: Brad Damms

A Santa's grotto will be based at Bakers and Larners from 3pm on the day, with shops throughout the town centre decorated and adorned with lights.

Then at 5.45pm is the panto horse race through Holt, followed by the Santa's Parade at 6.30pm. 

The lights will then be switched on at 7pm and it will be accompanied by a fireworks display and followed by a performance from party band The Walks.

The panto horse race at a previous Holt Christmas lights switch on event. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The panto horse race at a previous Holt Christmas lights switch on event. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Holt will then be illuminated for the following six weeks after the event.

Parking can be pre-booked on the Love Holt website for £6 a car.

Christmas
Days Out Guide
Holt News

Don't Miss

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

Norwich Live News

Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The scene at the sewage spill on the A47 at Hockering.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Disruption on A47 continued into night after 'human waste' spilt over road

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
William Jeeson, 22, and his eighteen-month-old daughter Eve, of Dagenham Essex, were killed in a crash in Cambridge

Norfolk woman uninjured in crash that killed father and baby

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The scene at the sewage spill on the A47 at Hockering.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Drivers hit by heavy delays after 'human waste' spills onto A47

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon