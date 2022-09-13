New 1940s festival to feature classic vehicles, beer tent and live music

Take a step back in time at a new 1940s festival launching in Norfolk next year.

The Hingham 1940s Weekend will take place in the field at the Sports And Social Club in the town over the weekend of May 20 and 21 2023.

It has been organised by Tom Matthew who has a background in sales and marketing and set up Apollo Events during lockdown to tap into the potential of south Norfolk.

He said: "I saw the success of the 1940s event on the North Norfolk Railway and wanted to bring that atmosphere to south Norfolk.

There will be wartime re-enactments at the new festival. - Credit: The Royal Norfolk Regiment Living History Group

"It has had a really good response from the community so far."

There will be capacity for around 1,000 people and it will feature exhibits from the Norfolk Military Vehicle Group and live music.

Also in attendance will be the Dad's Army Museum in Thetford and there will be wartime re-enactments from The Royal Norfolk Regiment Living History Group.

A beer tent and bar, 40s themed tea room and food and craft vendors will keep all the family entertained.

Day tickets cost £10 for adults, with weekend passes available too, on Eventbrite and under 12s go free.