Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Headliners and first acts announced for Latitude Festival 2023

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:00 PM October 28, 2022
Updated: 12:07 PM October 28, 2022
Sunday at Latitude PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The headliners have been announced for Latitude Festival 2023 in Henham Park. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The headliners have now been announced for Latitude Festival, with tens of thousands of revellers expected to head to the Green Green Grass of Henham Park. 

The Suffolk festival returns for its 17th edition from Thursday, July 20 until Sunday, July 23 2023, combining music, food, family fun, club nights and wellness.

Headlining the Obelisk Arena main stage on Friday night is Pulp, celebrating the 25th anniversary of album This is Hardcore. 

Pulp are performing at Latitude Festival 2023, pictured is frontman Jarvis Cocker. 

Pulp are performing at Latitude Festival 2023, pictured is frontman Jarvis Cocker. - Credit: PA

Fronted by Jarvis Cocker, Pulp's Different Class released in 1995, which features the song Common People, became one of the defining albums of the 90s.

Originally breaking up in 2002 and then again in 2013, the years Pulp spent on hiatus saw Cocker launching several solo projects, including a legendary solo performance at Latitude 2007.

Headlining Saturday night is Paolo Nutini, whose performance at the Suffolk festival in 2011 was named 'Performance of the Year' at the UK Festival Awards.

Paolo Nutini has been announced for Latitude Festival. 

Paolo Nutini has been announced for Latitude Festival. - Credit: Supplied by Latitude Festival

Three of his albums, including Last Night In The Bittersweet released in July 2022, have reached the number one spot.

Also returning to Latitude after a triumphant headline set in 2019 is George Ezra on Sunday, following his acclaimed third number one album Gold Rush Kid, which includes hits Anyone for You and Green Green Grass. 

George Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture: Jamie Honeyw

George Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Also newly-announced are The Kooks, Metronomy, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, Black Midi, Lightning Seeds, The Proclaimers, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Young Fathers, The Beths, The Big Moon and The Dinner Party.

This year's popular new restaurant, The Guest Chef, will return to the heart of the festival.

Each day a celebrity will share the food that brings them joy with the festival audience and The Theatre of Food with chef demonstrations also returns in 2023. 

Latitude Festival crowd and main stage

The Obelisk Arena main stage at Latitude Festival. - Credit: Archant

The family programme will include model making sessions from Aardman, behind Wallace and Gromit and Chicken Run. 

There will also be the chance for Latitude attendees to take part in lake swimming and stand-up paddle boarding.

Fans enjoying George Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture

Fans enjoying George Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

The Mind, Body and Zen area will be a sanctuary of calm with yoga classes, treatments, workshops and more.

The first names announced for Latitude Festival 2023. 

The first names announced for Latitude Festival 2023. - Credit: Latitude Festival 2023

General on-sale starts on Friday, November 4 at 9am on the Latitude website. 

