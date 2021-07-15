Promotion

Published: 9:30 AM July 15, 2021

The Primadonna Festival returns this year to provide a unique blend of the silly and the serious with three days of performances and panels that will get you thinking, get you moving, and above all get you smiling. Pictured is the 2019 festival - Credit: Primadonna Festival

Head East, a new regional cultural tourism campaign, celebrates the rich diversity and quality of arts, culture and heritage found right here, on our doorstep. Here, Catherine Riley, director of Primadonna Festival, tells us more about this three-day event.

Picture this: a day in high summer, hundreds of people in lush surroundings, the sounds of music coming from a distant speaker stack and the smell of delicious food wafting across the warm air. People sharing ideas, and smiles, and listening in as top talent from across arts and culture get together to talk about their craft, and maybe share some secrets.

And you, breathing it all in. Smiling too, no doubt.

Catherine Riley, Director of the Primadonna Festival, which takes place at the Museum of East Anglian Life, Stowmarket, Suffolk, July 31-August 1 - Credit: Primadonna Festival

At the start of this year, this seemed a long way away. It’s something we’ve been working towards not just all year, but all of last year too. And finally, at the end of July, it will happen.

We’re so excited that Primadonna festival is coming to Stowmarket this summer. We’ve put together a fantastic weekend that truly does have something for everyone.

For fiction fans, there’s this year’s Costa-winner Monique Roffey, bestseller Michèle Roberts and Women’s Prize nominee Naoise Dolan (and many more).

For film buffs, there's an Adam Curtis exclusive - a film he’s never shown before on-screen, coming to the Regal, plus Lady Boss, a new documentary about the incomparable Jackie Collins.

The Primadonna Festival returns this year to provide a unique blend of the silly and the serious with three days of performances and panels that will get you thinking, get you moving, and above all get you smiling. Pictured is the 2019 festival - Credit: Primadonna Festival

For foodies, the boys from BOSH!, the biggest selling vegan cookbook of all time, will be teaching us how to eat more sustainably (without compromising on taste) and Masterchef regular Grace Dent will be spilling the beans on life as a top TV critic.

For Bridgerton fans, acclaimed actor Adjoa Andoh, who played Lady Danbury, will be here in the flesh! And for fans of comedy, Sandi Toksvig will be on hand all weekend to keep the fun factor up high.

Primadonna is a perfect way to staycation – you can camp onsite and we’ve laid on tons of things for kids to enjoy. Let Primadonna ease you gently back into the festival vibe, and a weekend of pure joy.

Primadonna is at the Museum of East Anglian Life, Stowmarket, Suffolk, July 30-August 1. Book today, including with a Pay What You Can option: www.primadonnafestival.com

Stay up to date with new events by visiting visiteastofengland.com/head-east and following the campaign on social media at #HeadEastUK or @HeadEast.UK