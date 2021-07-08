Promotion

Published: 9:30 AM July 8, 2021

The Sculpture Park at Sainsbury Centre in Norwich is set within 350 acres of parkland - Credit: Andy Crouch

Head East, a new regional cultural tourism campaign, has launched to showcase the rich diversity and quality of arts, culture and heritage found right here, on our doorstep.

Why not go on an art adventure across Norfolk and Suffolk this summer? Art trails are a wonderful way to explore our beautiful counties and discover artists - both internationally renowned and local to the East of England.

Here’s a few ideas to get you started...

The Sculpture Park at Sainsbury Centre, Norwich

The Sculpture Park surrounds the award-winning Norman Foster designed Sainsbury Centre building at the UEA campus. On display are artworks by notable artists such as Henry Moore, Elisabeth Frink, Lynn Chadwick, Liliane Lijn and Antony Gormley.

Go to sainsburycentre.ac.uk to download a free map.

Art Walk Ipswich

Taking place from July 24 to August 15, 17 local artists will have their work for sale across town centre windows in central Ipswich. The illustrated art map also details wellbeing organisations across the Ipswich area, with accompanying intimate live music concerts available to book at arteatevents.com/artwalk

“We wanted to increase the provision of visual arts in the town, encourage visitors to the town centre, and give a platform to local visual artists,” explains Iona Hodgson, co-director of Art Eat Events CIC. “We have some brilliant artists in Ipswich, and loads of fantastic independent businesses - this project celebrates them all.”

Ravingham Sculpture trail

This annual exhibition of contemporary artworks takes visitors through three acres of semi-wild meadows, gardens and woodland in the grounds of Castell Farm, a Tudor farmhouse at The Raveningham Centre on the border of Norfolk and Suffolk.

Curated by Sarah Cannell, the exhibition runs from July 31 to September 5 and features 60 artists from across the UK, creating diverse, site-specific artworks for the trail and two pop-up gallery spaces.

Book tickets at raveninghamsculpturetrail.com

We hope that Head East will inspire you to return to your old favourite places, or to try something new, and with Covid-19 safe guidelines in place you can enjoy worry-free events and days out. It’s good to be back.

Stay up to date with new event announcements by visiting visiteastofengland.com/head-east, subscribing to the newsletter and following the campaign on social media at #HeadEastUK or @HeadEast.UK