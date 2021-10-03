News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
HarFest captures spirit of Royal Norfolk Show despite showers

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 8:33 AM October 3, 2021    Updated: 8:34 AM October 3, 2021
HarFest 2021 at the Norfolk Showground

HarFest 2021 at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: RNAA

It may not have been June and it may not have been sunny, but there was a real flavour of the Royal Norfolk Show spirit showcased at the venue known for hosting the occasion this weekend.

HarFest at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA

HarFest at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA - Credit: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA

For the first time, HarFest was hosted at the Norfolk Showground, giving thousands of people the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of agriculture.

Blake Ewles enjoying HarFest at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Lorraine Long

Blake Ewles enjoying HarFest at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Lorraine Long - Credit: Lorraine Long

From sampling some of the county's finest food produce, to even combing calves, there was something for the whole family to enjoy at the event - even if the weather didn't hold out for the whole day.

HarFest at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA

HarFest at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA - Credit: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA

Mark Nicholas, managing director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, said: "We were thrilled to welcome so many people back to the showground for one of our key events. 

HarFest at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA

HarFest at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA - Credit: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA

"It was a real celebration of the agricultural world, with livestock being as much a part of the show as the many types of combine harvester."

HarFest at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA

HarFest at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA - Credit: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA

He added: "This really demonstrates that the showground is the perfect Covid-compliant events venue because we have the space."

HarFest at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA

HarFest at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA - Credit: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA

HarFest at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA

HarFest at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA - Credit: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA

HarFest at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA

HarFest at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA - Credit: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA

HarFest at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA

HarFest at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA - Credit: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA

HarFest at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA

HarFest at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA - Credit: Fearn Ainsworth/RNAA


