HarFest captures spirit of Royal Norfolk Show despite showers
- Credit: RNAA
It may not have been June and it may not have been sunny, but there was a real flavour of the Royal Norfolk Show spirit showcased at the venue known for hosting the occasion this weekend.
For the first time, HarFest was hosted at the Norfolk Showground, giving thousands of people the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of agriculture.
From sampling some of the county's finest food produce, to even combing calves, there was something for the whole family to enjoy at the event - even if the weather didn't hold out for the whole day.
Mark Nicholas, managing director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, said: "We were thrilled to welcome so many people back to the showground for one of our key events.
"It was a real celebration of the agricultural world, with livestock being as much a part of the show as the many types of combine harvester."
He added: "This really demonstrates that the showground is the perfect Covid-compliant events venue because we have the space."
