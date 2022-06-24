Historic Norfolk landmark to open this summer for tours
- Credit: Nick Butcher
A historic north Norfolk lighthouse is offering tours for the public on open days this summer.
Happisburgh Lighthouse is opening for seven days over the next three months so the visitors can explore the 85ft tower.
Painted in traditional white and red bands, the lighthouse was built in 1790 and overlooks the beach.
Tours of up to 12 will be taken through the oldest working lighthouse in East Anglia and the only independently owned lighthouse in the UK.
The open days are from 10am to 5pm on July 24 and July 31, August 7, 14, 21 and 28, and September 4.
Tickets are £5 for adults and £2 for children, who must be a minimum of 1.15m to climb the tower and able to climb unaided.
Pre-booking is strongly advised.
The lighthouse also offers private visits which are priced between £40 and £60 and are dependent on volunteer availability.