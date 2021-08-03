Norfolk beaches named among UK's top 20 hidden gems

Published: 10:27 AM August 3, 2021

Two Norfolk beaches have been named among the best hidden gems in the UK. - Credit: Enjoy Travel

Every year visitors flock to Norfolk for its beautiful sandy shores and now two of its beaches have been named among the best hidden gems in the UK.

Holkham, Cromer and Gorleston are just a few of Norfolk’s most popular beaches, but for those who are looking for something a bit more peaceful or secluded there is something for you too.

Enjoy Travel.com has named Happisburgh and Great Yarmouth’s Scratby Sands among the UK’s top 20 “stunning” secret beaches.

Happisburgh is ranked at number four and Enjoy Travel’s website describes it as an “impressive beach” with a backdrop of eroded cliffs, where visitors can “explore like one of the locals”.

It writes: “For a beautiful beach with lots of amazing history Happisburgh is ideal. Firstly its name is different to first thought and the locals love hearing visitors phonetically pronouncing it while asking for directions.

“The secret to blend in with the locals is it pronounce it “Hayz-Bruh” which is much easier with a strong Norfolk accent.

“The impressive beach itself stretches for miles and has a stunning backdrop of cliffs which are reported to be eroding at a rate of 50 metres per decade.

“Archaeological digs have shown that Happisburgh beach was inhabited by humans an astonishing 800,000 years ago and was the home to many different animals where now their fossils are often found.

“The sandy beach is easily accessed and due to its proximity to the more popular holiday destinations along the coast is usually very quiet and peaceful compared to the others allowing more space and relaxation listening to the sea with little disruption."

Coming in at number 13 is Norfolk’s Scratby Sands, near Great Yamouth.

Although this beach is not so much a secret, Enjoy Travel said it could feel as though you had found a hidden gem as you walked its shores.

They wrote: “For a peaceful beach which is not too far away from traditional seaside fairgrounds you can visit Scratby Sands.

“Low sandy cliffs surround the sand and shingle, and the sea is ideal for swimming and fishing and is often used in the winter for surfing where there can be some impressive waves.

“The beautiful beach which is dog friendly stretches from Caister-on-Sea to the south all the way to Winterton Dunes national nature reserve where you can find grey and common seals lazing on the sands or swimming up and down the coastline."