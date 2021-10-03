'Pretty much the best audience' - Grayson Perry swoons over Norwich crowd
Kate Wolstenholme and David Hannant
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
An exhibition showcasing a vast collection of works of Grayson Perry received a boost when the renowned artist himself turned up to give it his seal of approval.
Grayson Perry: The Pre-Therapy Years had been due to land at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts in Norwich months ago, but like so many other things was postponed as a result of coronavirus restrictions
It finally opened last month and is due to be on display until January 30, 2022, showcasing works from the formative years of his career, between 1982 and 1994.
And over the weekend, Mr Perry went on a trip down memory lane of his own, visiting the SCVA to inspect the exhibition himself.
The bushy-haired star of the art world confessed that he had lost track of some of the works on display in the exhibition.
You may also want to watch:
He said: "Some of the pieces I hadn't seen for a long time and did not even know where they were.
"It just tickles me because they say so much about me at the time."
Most Read
- 1 'How could they leave him lying there?' asks mum of man who found hit and run victim
- 2 Emergency services called to Oktoberfest
- 3 Seven spots to stop at on the Norfolk coast this autumn
- 4 'How they got out, I don't know' - Neighbours' shock at flat fire
- 5 Delays across Norfolk as demand for fuel stabilises
- 6 Fuel shortages still 'big problem' in parts of East Anglia, says industry boss
- 7 Norfolk department store beats likes of John Lewis to claim award
- 8 New twist in Broads pub caravan row as prosecution is withdrawn
- 9 Work to start on new 1200-seat church and community hub in Norwich
- 10 Flying Scotsman thrills crowds on first Norfolk outing
And it wasn't just his own work that dazzled the Art Club host as he visited the city, being taken aback by Norwich's beauty too.
He said: "When I was here for my show I had a nice walk around the city and I was quite surprised by now nicely preserved Norwich is.
"I'd never been to the Sainsbury centre before this and it is amazing - what a fantastic gallery. It is obviously very well known but it should be more so."
Mr Perry had recently visited the fine city as part of a theatre tour and was full of praise for the Norwich audience as well.
He added: "They were a very good audience - pretty much the best audience on my tour.
"I mean that truly, they were really good. I'm not sure if they were just more drunk but they were really fun."
The exhibition includes a variety of pieces from the early years of Mr Perry's career, consisting largely of clay works, pottery and other ceramic artworks.
Grayson Perry: The Pre-Therapy Years is on at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts until January 30, 2022. Tickets £12/£11 concessions, book online at sainsburycentre.ac.uk.