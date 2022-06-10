'Once in a lifetime' - Local student Grace on playing drums for The Killers

East Norfolk Sixth Form College student and drummer Grace Ellis wowed the crowd as she joined The Killers on stage at Carrow Road. - Credit: Rob Loud

A sixth form student will remember her trip to Carrow Road forever after she was invited up on stage to play drums with The Killers and stole the show.

In what has become a tradition for the Las Vegas rockers, frontman Brandon Flowers got a member of the Norwich crowd to sit behind Ronnie Vannucci’s drum kit and accompany them on the 2007 hit For Reasons Unknown.

Local drummer Grace performs with The Killers. - Credit: Rob Loud

Grace Ellis, from Worlingham, a village just outside Beccles in Suffolk, was picked after her colourful sign attracted the attention of the band.

Despite being clearly star struck by the experience, she performed a flawless set and had everyone in the stadium cheering and clapping.

After the concert, many people were asking on social media who the mystery drummer was with people calling her 'amazing Grace' and videos of the performance were widely shared.

Local drummer Grace performing with The Killers at Carrow Road. - Credit: Supplied

Miss Ellis is a pupil at East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston, which congratulated her on its Facebook page.

The college said it had been a "whirlwind" day for the talented young musician, who had finished her final AS Level exam at 2.45pm on Thursday, June 9, and then had rushed to Carrow Road at 3.30pm to join the queue.

Speaking to the college, Miss Ellis said: “The Killers are one of my favourite bands, this is something I dreamt of, but I didn’t think it would actually happen.

Local drummer Grace on stage with The Killers at Carrow Road. - Credit: Rob Loud

"When the opening guitar riff was played, I just waved my banner and all of a sudden the camera was on me and then I was hopping over the barrier and running up to the back of the stage.

“As for words to describe the experience, I haven’t quite worked that out yet.

"But it was absolutely incredible, or as The Killers would say ‘Once in a Lifetime’.”

The Killers perform at Carrow Road in Norwich. - Credit: Rob Loud

The Killers treated fans to classic hits and new material from albums Imploding the Mirage and Pressure Machine.

Flowers also told fans "let's be havin' you" in a nod to Delia Smith, which went down a treat with the crowd.