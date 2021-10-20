News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Pumpkin patch with street food and children's games to open

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Fitchett

Published: 11:16 AM October 20, 2021   
Laura Gooderham at Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch in Garboldisham.

Laura Gooderham at Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch in Garboldisham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A pick-your-own pumpkin patch with street food and children's activities is set to launch on Monday.

Laura Gooderham will start Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch, at The Langley in Garboldisham, from Monday, October 25, to mark the start of half term.

Laura Gooderham at Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch in Garboldisham.

Laura Gooderham at Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch in Garboldisham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

While the land will have pumpkins for picking, there will also be food and drink for families to fuel up on - including pizza van Pommarola, tea and coffee van Florencos and sweet treats from Gooderlicious.

Mrs Gooderham, 32, said: "I had my first child and I was looking for a bit of a challenge.

"We are arable farmers normally and so it dovetailed with our farming business."

You may also want to watch:

She said work had started early to get the pumpkins ready, but had ramped up as the days ticked down.

Laura Gooderham at Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch in Garboldisham.

Laura Gooderham at Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch in Garboldisham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"Planning starts early with planting the seeds for the pumpkins," she said, "and then there's a lot of praying.

Most Read

  1. 1 Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties
  2. 2 Met Office issues warning for thunderstorms in Norfolk
  3. 3 Two people arrested during police operation in south Norfolk
  1. 4 Roadside restaurant aiming to re-open before Christmas
  2. 5 Five former MoD homes go up for sale near Norwich
  3. 6 'A lovely talented man': Tributes to Cromer Pier Show headliner Phil Butler
  4. 7 Norfolk hit by flooding as storms reach the county
  5. 8 Norwich man convicted of murder boasts of mutilating 'up to 30' cats
  6. 9 Two men arrested on suspicion of money laundering in Thetford
  7. 10 Seal charity to take 'unprecendented' action to protect Norfolk seal colony

"This busiest is this week, though - putting up marquees and signs. We are doing a lot of children's activities so we're getting all those in place.

"We are offering something for everyone. Families can come and get a pizza, and tired parents can caffeinate."

Pumpkins at Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch in Garboldisham.

Pumpkins at Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch in Garboldisham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Activities to keep youngsters entertained will include a straw pyramid, a pumpkin treasure hunt - which will see decorated pumpkins hidden in the field - and wooden pumpkin painting.

Booking is not required, and while children under 16 go free, there is a £2.50 entrance fee for adults.

The pumpkin patch is open from 10am to 4pm. It will run until October 31.

The pumpkin patch opens in Garboldisham in time for half term.

The pumpkin patch opens in Garboldisham in time for half term. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Pumpkins at the patch in Garboldisham, which will open on Monday, October 25.

Pumpkins at the patch in Garboldisham, which will open on Monday, October 25. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch will open from 10am to 4pm next week.

Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch will open from 10am to 4pm next week. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch will open from 10am to 4pm from October 25.

Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch will open from 10am to 4pm from October 25. - Credit: Sonya Duncan


Diss News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pictures show the roof of the house completely destroyed.

Fire crews battling large house blaze

Sean Galea-Pace

person
St Stephens Street in Norwich revamp artist's impression.

£6.1m shopping street revamp will take half of 2022 to complete

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The Black Horse pub on Earlham Road, in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven cosy pubs to visit in Norfolk this winter

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Shari McKay is moving her family out of their council house in Lowestoft which she claims is infeste

Investigations | Special Report

Family forced to live in tent after maggots and rats found in home

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon