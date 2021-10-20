Pumpkin patch with street food and children's games to open

Published: 11:16 AM October 20, 2021

A pick-your-own pumpkin patch with street food and children's activities is set to launch on Monday.

Laura Gooderham will start Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch, at The Langley in Garboldisham, from Monday, October 25, to mark the start of half term.

Laura Gooderham at Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch in Garboldisham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

While the land will have pumpkins for picking, there will also be food and drink for families to fuel up on - including pizza van Pommarola, tea and coffee van Florencos and sweet treats from Gooderlicious.

Mrs Gooderham, 32, said: "I had my first child and I was looking for a bit of a challenge.

"We are arable farmers normally and so it dovetailed with our farming business."

She said work had started early to get the pumpkins ready, but had ramped up as the days ticked down.

Laura Gooderham at Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch in Garboldisham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"Planning starts early with planting the seeds for the pumpkins," she said, "and then there's a lot of praying.

"This busiest is this week, though - putting up marquees and signs. We are doing a lot of children's activities so we're getting all those in place.

"We are offering something for everyone. Families can come and get a pizza, and tired parents can caffeinate."

Pumpkins at Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch in Garboldisham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Activities to keep youngsters entertained will include a straw pyramid, a pumpkin treasure hunt - which will see decorated pumpkins hidden in the field - and wooden pumpkin painting.

Booking is not required, and while children under 16 go free, there is a £2.50 entrance fee for adults.

The pumpkin patch is open from 10am to 4pm. It will run until October 31.

The pumpkin patch opens in Garboldisham in time for half term. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Pumpkins at the patch in Garboldisham, which will open on Monday, October 25. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch will open from 10am to 4pm next week. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mrs G's Pumpkin Patch will open from 10am to 4pm from October 25. - Credit: Sonya Duncan



