The Kidz Pop Party entertaining crowds at the Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich this February half-term. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

It might be freezing February with Storm Eunice on its way, but families in Norwich are being warmed up with a dazzling show to brighten even the dreariest of days.

Like a throw-back to Saturday night television when I was young, the Kidz Pop Party at the Maddermarket Theatre is a heady mix of song, dance and slapstick comedy.

Brought to life by the talented team behind the hit Halloween show, The Monster Club, Kidz Pop Party unleashes singer Joe Ringer and funnyman Pip Randelle as well as a troupe of top dancers on half-term loving children and their parents.

Variety is the spice of life and there are doses of it in this rollercoaster ride of a music spectacular which features live band, singers, dancers, and fun-tastic comedy and circus acts.

It runs for just a little over an hour but the show is bursting with content which is sure to live long in the memories of young and old alike.

As well as classic tracks from Disney's Frozen and Moana, and Trolls and Despicable Me there is also bangers from the likes of Ariana Grande, Little Mix and Dance Monkey.

But in addition to the little ones, there is also something for the older members of the audience with the 1990s covered with renditions from the likes of Peter Andre, Take That, Steps and Britney Spears.

But it was not just music and dance, there was also comedy too with the fabulous Pip Randelle at the heart of most of the comedy chaos.

It really is a feel-good show which can warm even the coldest of hearts on a cold winter's day.

The good news is Kidz Pop Party is still here, but not for long so make sure you check it out, before it's too late.

Kidz Pop Party can be seen at The Maddermarket Theatre at 2.30pm and 6.30pm today (Thursday, February 16) and tomorrow (Friday, February 17).

Log onto https://maddermarket.co.uk/event/kidz-pop-party/ for tickets.