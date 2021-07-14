Video
9 free events running in Norfolk over the summer holidays
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Denise Bradley
From Dippy the Dinosaur to children's storytelling sessions, here are some free things to do in Norfolk over the summer holidays.
1. What: Children's Storytelling with Amy Finegan
Where: The Holt Bookshop, 26a High Street, NR25 6BH
When: July 26 to 30, 10.30am-11am, places are limited and can be booked by emailing children@holtfestival.org - find out more at holtfestival.org
Free storytelling sessions for under-sevens are running in Norfolk over the school holidays as part of Holt Festival, which is an annual celebration of arts and culture.
The delightful Amy will entertain children with stories, games and songs all week.
Children do not have to wear masks, but as it is an indoor event the adults accompanying them are required to.
2. What: Oakland Outdoors
Where: Oaklands, Sandy Lane, Horsford, NR10 3FB
When: Every Saturday this summer from 3pm
A family-friendly street food event is running at Oaklands farm every Saturday this summer, featuring local vendors and a bar.
It takes place in a five-acre field, with hay bales for groups to sit on, and there is also free parking.
3. What: Dippy the Dinosaur
Where: Norwich Cathedral, NR1 4DH
When: July 13 to October 30, July 13 only: 1pm-4pm, Monday to Friday: 10am-4pm, Saturdays: 9.30am to 5.30pm, closed Sundays, from July 30 people can also visit on Friday evenings from 7pm-9pm
Dippy, the Natural History Museum's iconic Diplodocus cast, has finally arrived in Norwich for the last stop on its UK tour.
The 26-metre long dinosaur will be in the Nave and there will be lots to see and do while visiting, including a time tunnel, artwork and fossils.
It is free to visit and you do not need to pre-book, but you will need to buy tickets if you want to attend accompanying events, including storytelling sessions for children and film nights, at dippy.cathedral.org.uk/dippy-on-tour
4. What: Get Out! Wymondham Family Nature Workshop
Where: Ketts Park Community and Recreation Centre, Harts Farm Road, Wymondham, NR18 0UR
When: July 24, August 7, August 28, sessions at 10am-11am and 11.30am-12.30pm, book at eventbrite.co.uk/e/get-out-wymondham-family-nature-workshop-tickets-159996601141
Get Out! Wymondham is a free one-hour workshop in Ketts Park, which is designed to bring families closer together and to nature after a difficult year with the pandemic.
There will be six workshops this summer and they are run by non-profit mental health service Cup-O-T: Wellness and Therapy Services.
Each workshop is for four families, with a maximum of six per family, and they are designed to improve health and wellbeing.
Families with additional needs are encouraged to attend and workshop leader and occupational therapist Catherine will endeavour to make all activities accessible.
You will also receive a free copy of the Get Out! activity booklet to take home.
5. What: GoGoDiscover T.Rex Trail
Where: Various location across Norwich city centre
When: July 12 to September 11
Norwich is getting a Jurassic makeover this summer, with 21 T.Rex sculptures stomping to various locations across the city.
The trail has been organised by charity Break, which supports young people on the edge of, in or leaving care, in partnership with Wild at Art to complement Dippy's visit.
The trail map can be downloaded for free from Break’s website and from locations including Jarrold, Norwich Cathedral, the Royal Arcade (all retailers), Stevensons Uniforms, Norwich BID Ambassadors, Wilco Fast Fit Norwich stores, Coleman Opticians Hearing and Vision Centre and Break’s retail shops in Norwich.
While the trail is free, participants are encouraged to donate to the charity online at break-charity.org/charity/support-us/make-a-donation or text TREX to 70085 to donate £3 (including one standard rate message).
6. What: Hempstead Village Fête
Where: Hempstead Village Playing Field, The Street, Hempstead, NR25 6AH
When: August 1, 2pm-5pm
The whole family can enjoy a traditional fête this August, which will have lots of attractions for all ages.
This includes a fun dog show, book sale, bric-a-brac, plants and produce and a tombola.
The event takes place next to the church, where there will also be children's stalls, and there is free parking too.
7. What: Dino Mania
Where: Great Yarmouth Library, Tolhouse Street, NR30 2SH
When: July 26, 10am-11.30am
Dinosaurs are everywhere in Norfolk this summer and this free session will offer themed crafts and activities.
A tutor will run the session and it is a great chance to spend some quality time with your little ones before heading to more prehistoric adventures across the county.
This session is designed for parents/carers and their children aged up to 11 years, taking part together.
To book telephone 0344 800 8020 option 5 or email adultlearning@norfolk.gov.uk
8. What: Brick Dinos
Where: The Forum, Norwich, NR2 1BH
When: July 19 to August 30, 10am-5pm daily, pre-book your slot at theforumnorwich.co.uk/whats-on/brick-dinos
Free LEGO exhibition Brick Dinos is coming to The Forum for the school holidays and it will feature a huge selection of dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures.
It has been created by artist Warren Elsmore and his team and he was also behind the Brick Wonders exhibition at the venue in 2017, which took visitors on a journey of sites from across the world.
Brick Dinos has been developed in conjunction with palaeontologists and it will be both educational and entertaining.
9. What: Treasure Island
Where: The Kings Head, Letheringsett, NR25 7AR
When: August 20, 6.30pm, reserve a space for free at halfcuttheatre.co.uk and it is pay what you decide after the performance
Half Cut Theatre is heading to The Kings Head pub with its take on Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson.
Entrusted with the map to Treasure Island by the drunken Billy Bones, Jim is dragged on a journey laced with danger, shocks and pirates at every turn.
The show, which is touring the UK, will take place in the garden and attendees need to bring their own low-back seating.
