9 free events running in Norfolk over the summer holidays

Published: 5:30 AM July 14, 2021

Break's GoGoDiscover T.Rex Trail and Dippy the Dinosaur's trip to Norwich Cathedral are two of the free events you can enjoy in Norfolk over the summer holidays. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Denise Bradley

From Dippy the Dinosaur to children's storytelling sessions, here are some free things to do in Norfolk over the summer holidays.

Amy Finegan is running children's storytelling sessions as part of Holt Festival. - Credit: Contributed

1. What: Children's Storytelling with Amy Finegan

Where: The Holt Bookshop, 26a High Street, NR25 6BH

When: July 26 to 30, 10.30am-11am, places are limited and can be booked by emailing children@holtfestival.org - find out more at holtfestival.org

Free storytelling sessions for under-sevens are running in Norfolk over the school holidays as part of Holt Festival, which is an annual celebration of arts and culture.

The delightful Amy will entertain children with stories, games and songs all week.

Children do not have to wear masks, but as it is an indoor event the adults accompanying them are required to.

Oakland Outdoors is taking place every Saturday this summer. - Credit: Contributed

2. What: Oakland Outdoors

Where: Oaklands, Sandy Lane, Horsford, NR10 3FB

When: Every Saturday this summer from 3pm

A family-friendly street food event is running at Oaklands farm every Saturday this summer, featuring local vendors and a bar.

It takes place in a five-acre field, with hay bales for groups to sit on, and there is also free parking.

3. What: Dippy the Dinosaur

Where: Norwich Cathedral, NR1 4DH

When: July 13 to October 30, July 13 only: 1pm-4pm, Monday to Friday: 10am-4pm, Saturdays: 9.30am to 5.30pm, closed Sundays, from July 30 people can also visit on Friday evenings from 7pm-9pm

Project manager, Rev Canon Andy Bryant, with Dippy the Diplodocus at Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Dippy, the Natural History Museum's iconic Diplodocus cast, has finally arrived in Norwich for the last stop on its UK tour.

The 26-metre long dinosaur will be in the Nave and there will be lots to see and do while visiting, including a time tunnel, artwork and fossils.

It is free to visit and you do not need to pre-book, but you will need to buy tickets if you want to attend accompanying events, including storytelling sessions for children and film nights, at dippy.cathedral.org.uk/dippy-on-tour

Catherine Gray, CEO and founder of Cup-O-T: Wellness and Therapy Services. - Credit: Contributed

4. What: Get Out! Wymondham Family Nature Workshop

Where: Ketts Park Community and Recreation Centre, Harts Farm Road, Wymondham, NR18 0UR

When: July 24, August 7, August 28, sessions at 10am-11am and 11.30am-12.30pm, book at eventbrite.co.uk/e/get-out-wymondham-family-nature-workshop-tickets-159996601141

Get Out! Wymondham is a free one-hour workshop in Ketts Park, which is designed to bring families closer together and to nature after a difficult year with the pandemic.

There will be six workshops this summer and they are run by non-profit mental health service Cup-O-T: Wellness and Therapy Services.

Each workshop is for four families, with a maximum of six per family, and they are designed to improve health and wellbeing.

Families with additional needs are encouraged to attend and workshop leader and occupational therapist Catherine will endeavour to make all activities accessible.

You will also receive a free copy of the Get Out! activity booklet to take home.

Children enjoy Break's GoGoDiscover T.Rex Trail with a dinosaur outside Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

5. What: GoGoDiscover T.Rex Trail

Where: Various location across Norwich city centre

When: July 12 to September 11

Norwich is getting a Jurassic makeover this summer, with 21 T.Rex sculptures stomping to various locations across the city.

The trail has been organised by charity Break, which supports young people on the edge of, in or leaving care, in partnership with Wild at Art to complement Dippy's visit.

The trail map can be downloaded for free from Break’s website and from locations including Jarrold, Norwich Cathedral, the Royal Arcade (all retailers), Stevensons Uniforms, Norwich BID Ambassadors, Wilco Fast Fit Norwich stores, Coleman Opticians Hearing and Vision Centre and Break’s retail shops in Norwich.

While the trail is free, participants are encouraged to donate to the charity online at break-charity.org/charity/support-us/make-a-donation or text TREX to 70085 to donate £3 (including one standard rate message).

The Hempstead Village Fête 2021. - Credit: Contributed

6. What: Hempstead Village Fête

Where: Hempstead Village Playing Field, The Street, Hempstead, NR25 6AH

When: August 1, 2pm-5pm

The whole family can enjoy a traditional fête this August, which will have lots of attractions for all ages.

This includes a fun dog show, book sale, bric-a-brac, plants and produce and a tombola.

The event takes place next to the church, where there will also be children's stalls, and there is free parking too.

Dino Mania is running at Great Yarmouth Library, with dinosaur-themed crafts and activities. - Credit: monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

7. What: Dino Mania

Where: Great Yarmouth Library, Tolhouse Street, NR30 2SH

When: July 26, 10am-11.30am

Dinosaurs are everywhere in Norfolk this summer and this free session will offer themed crafts and activities.

A tutor will run the session and it is a great chance to spend some quality time with your little ones before heading to more prehistoric adventures across the county.

This session is designed for parents/carers and their children aged up to 11 years, taking part together.

To book telephone 0344 800 8020 option 5 or email adultlearning@norfolk.gov.uk

The Brick Dinos exhibition is coming to The Forum this summer, with dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures made of LEGO bricks. - Credit: Courtesy of Warren Elsmore

8. What: Brick Dinos

Where: The Forum, Norwich, NR2 1BH

When: July 19 to August 30, 10am-5pm daily, pre-book your slot at theforumnorwich.co.uk/whats-on/brick-dinos

Free LEGO exhibition Brick Dinos is coming to The Forum for the school holidays and it will feature a huge selection of dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures.

It has been created by artist Warren Elsmore and his team and he was also behind the Brick Wonders exhibition at the venue in 2017, which took visitors on a journey of sites from across the world.

Brick Dinos has been developed in conjunction with palaeontologists and it will be both educational and entertaining.

The spacious garden at The Kings Head in Letheringsett. - Credit: The Kings Head

9. What: Treasure Island

Where: The Kings Head, Letheringsett, NR25 7AR

When: August 20, 6.30pm, reserve a space for free at halfcuttheatre.co.uk and it is pay what you decide after the performance

Half Cut Theatre is heading to The Kings Head pub with its take on Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson.

Entrusted with the map to Treasure Island by the drunken Billy Bones, Jim is dragged on a journey laced with danger, shocks and pirates at every turn.

The show, which is touring the UK, will take place in the garden and attendees need to bring their own low-back seating.

