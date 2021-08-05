The best place in Norfolk to enjoy lavender's peak season
- Credit: Ian Burt
High summer is peak season for one of Norfolk's most beautiful flowers, and Norfolk Lavender is one of the best places to appreciate it in all its glory.
At over 80 years old, Norfolk Lavender has over 100 acres of lavender under cultivation. Based in Heacham, on the North Norfolk coast, this day out provides some tranquil gardens to wander through.
Norfolk Lavender is open year-round, though right now is the best time to visit, once the lavenders have flowered and are filling the air with their fragrance. Entrance is free, though tours are £5.
During the harvest of the summer months, the distillery is open to the public, with tours demonstrating how they harvest and distill the oil for perfumes and toiletries. The tours also cover the history of Norfolk lavender and how best to grow and care for herbs like lavender.
The Herb Garden has over 50 different herbs, and there are large gardens and grounds for visitors to explore. There is also a mini lavender field open that is to the public, as well as the National Collection of Lavenders. Both will be in full bloom.
You may also want to watch:
Everything in the gardens can later be bought in the Plant Centre, where you can find rare and unusual lavenders and other treasures for your garden, taking a bit of the beauty home with you.
If you want to make a day of it, there is also the Tearooms and The Lavender Lounge, as well as the animal garden and play park for children.
Most Read
- 1 New virus named after Norfolk village
- 2 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
- 3 Latitude labelled 'Covid fest' by health boss as staff forced to isolate
- 4 Holiday park bosses pay tribute to 'popular' worker murdered in Norfolk village
- 5 No club record bid from City for Armstrong
- 6 Driving instructor shares terrifying videos of NDR near misses
- 7 'Destination' fish and chip restaurant for sale
- 8 Eleven people taken to hospital after Banham Poultry chemical spill
- 9 New landlords hope to serve up Thai food in suburban pub
- 10 Full-back signs for Burnley after Canaries release
The products of their harvest can be found in the large Lavender Gift Shop, where they sell all the products made with their famous lavender buds and oil, from body wash to biscuits.