The best place in Norfolk to enjoy lavender's peak season

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:37 PM August 5, 2021   
Freddy Williamson (5) at Norfolk Lavender, Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

High summer is peak season for one of Norfolk's most beautiful flowers, and Norfolk Lavender is one of the best places to appreciate it in all its glory.

At over 80 years old, Norfolk Lavender has over 100 acres of lavender under cultivation. Based in Heacham, on the North Norfolk coast, this day out provides some tranquil gardens to wander through.

Taz Ali in a beautiful field of Norfolk Lavender at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Lavender is open year-round, though right now is the best time to visit, once the lavenders have flowered and are filling the air with their fragrance. Entrance is free, though tours are £5.

During the harvest of the summer months, the distillery is open to the public, with tours demonstrating how they harvest and distill the oil for perfumes and toiletries. The tours also cover the history of Norfolk lavender and how best to grow and care for herbs like lavender.

Norfolk lavender at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

The Herb Garden has over 50 different herbs, and there are large gardens and grounds for visitors to explore. There is also a mini lavender field open that is to the public, as well as the National Collection of Lavenders. Both will be in full bloom.

Everything in the gardens can later be bought in the Plant Centre, where you can find rare and unusual lavenders and other treasures for your garden, taking a bit of the beauty home with you.

The harvest has begun at Norfolk Lavender. Picture: Ian Burt

If you want to make a day of it, there is also the Tearooms and The Lavender Lounge, as well as the animal garden and play park for children.

The products of their harvest can be found in the large Lavender Gift Shop, where they sell all the products made with their famous lavender buds and oil, from body wash to biscuits.



