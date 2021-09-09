Vote for your People's Choice winners at the Norfolk Arts Awards 2021

Published: 8:30 AM September 9, 2021

Following nominations from the public, the shortlist for the three EDP People’s Choice Awards has been selected for the Norfolk Arts Awards 2021.

The shortlist now goes to a public vote. The two nominees in each category with the highest number of votes will be invited to the Norfolk Arts Awards ceremony on Saturday, October 23 in the Norwich Cathedral Hostry, when the three winners will be announced.

Choose who you want to see win a Norfolk Arts Award and get voting!

BEST INDIVIDUAL

EMILY WOODWARD Founder of Triple Threat Stage School in Aylsham, offering performance opportunities for local children and adults.

JMC ANDERSON Artist, curator and facilitator, who creates large-scale installations using text-based art, digital media, sculptures and paintings.

MAUREEN “DUSTY” MILLER Founder of Dusmarik Young People's Theatre Company and lifelong theatre enthusiast.

POPPY STEVENS Community artist and writer who delivers a range of inclusive creative workshops for all ages and abilities.

ROB BARNES A printmaker, linocut artist and tutor, whose designs are inspired by the landscape of East Anglia.

BEST SMALL PROJECT/ORGANISATION

DEREHAM THEATRE COMPANY Volunteer-run theatre company and charity, founded in 1948.

FADLOS Community and theatre group based in Fakenham, producing musicals and pantomimes.

NORWICH DANDIES Arts collective who provide community projects in painting, print, drawing, performance, theatre, writing, film, and more.

SOUND IDEAS Norwich-based musical theatre company.

STRANGE FASCINATION THEATRE Theatre company specialising in open-air productions for all ages.

BEST LARGE PROJECT/ORGANISATION

CRUDE APACHE Theatre company founded in 1994, with a focus on local historic story-telling

NORWICH CITY OF SANCTUARY Part of a national movement building a culture of welcome for refugees and asylum-seekers through their projects.

NORWICH 20 GROUP A collective of visual artists, including painters, sculptors, installation and conceptual artists, printmakers and photographers.

ORIGINAL PROJECTS A charity that works with the communities, industries and heritage of Great Yarmouth to support, create and promote culture.

THE SAINSBURY CENTRE FOR THE VISUAL ARTS One of the most important public university art galleries in Britain - founded in 1973 at the University of East Anglia (UEA).

Visit norfolkartsawards.org to find out more about the annual celebration of the arts in Norfolk.