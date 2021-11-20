Video
7 filming locations for blockbusters you can visit in Norfolk
- Credit: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX
From The Avengers to Yesterday, a whole host of blockbuster films have been shot in Norfolk.
These are some of the most popular filming locations in the county that you can visit:
1. Elm Hill, Norwich
With its picture perfect cobbled street and historic buildings, it is no surprise that Elm Hill is a hotspot for filming.
This included Netflix Christmas flick Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, which was released last year and stars Forest Whitaker and Hugh Bonneville.
2007 fantasy adventure film Stardust was also shot there, with Elm Hill turned into the mystical land of Stormhold and the Britons Arms coffee house on the corner stood in as The Slaughtered Prince pub.
2. Hunstanton beach
Spencer was released in UK cinemas in early November and it stars Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.
It focuses on the Royal Family's Christmas gathering at Sandringham in 1991, when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles was over.
Shooting locations in Norfolk included St Peter and St Paul's Church in Shropham, standing in for St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, and Hunstanton beach, with a German castle doubling as the estate.
3. Mousehold Heath, Norwich
Stephen Merchant's 2019 biographical comedy film Fighting With My Family was based on the Knight wrestling family from Norwich.
Scenes were shot at locations including Mousehold Heath and Norwich Market and Florence Pugh played daughter and WWE superstar Paige.
It also starred Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden and Vince Vaughn and had its Norwich premiere at Cinema City.
4. Holkham Estate and Beach
Holkham Hall, an 18th century Palladian house, has been used for many films over the years, including All the King's Men (1999), The Duchess (2008) and Dean Spanley (2008).
The beach is also a popular choice with filmmakers, with blockbusters such as Shakespeare in Love (1999), starring Gwyneth Paltrow, and Annihilation (2018), starring Natalie Portman, shot there.
5. Gorleston beach
Gorleston beach and The Pier Hotel featured in the concert scene in Danny Boyle's Yesterday (2019), which is about a world where The Beatles don't exist and it stars Himesh Patel as struggling musician Jack Malik.
The Gorleston scene featured 6,000 local extras and the film was shot across East Anglia, with locations such as Latitude Festival and Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft too.
6. Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, Norwich
Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Age of Ultron, released in 2015, saw the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts at the University of East Anglia turned into Avengers HQ.
Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth all appeared on the campus during filming.
7. Outer Purfleet, King's Lynn
King's Lynn took centre stage in the 2020 Dickens adaptation The Personal History of David Copperfield, which starred Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton.
Movie makers took over the Outer Purfleet in the summer of 2018 and transformed it into a 19th Century waterfront.