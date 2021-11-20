7 filming locations for blockbusters you can visit in Norfolk

Video

Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle during filming of Netflix's Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey in Norwich's Elm Hill, one of the locations used in the musical. - Credit: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX

From The Avengers to Yesterday, a whole host of blockbuster films have been shot in Norfolk.

These are some of the most popular filming locations in the county that you can visit:

Madalen Mills as Journey Jangle during filming in Elm Hill in Norwich Picture: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX - Credit: Cr. Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX

1. Elm Hill, Norwich

With its picture perfect cobbled street and historic buildings, it is no surprise that Elm Hill is a hotspot for filming.

This included Netflix Christmas flick Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, which was released last year and stars Forest Whitaker and Hugh Bonneville.

2007 fantasy adventure film Stardust was also shot there, with Elm Hill turned into the mystical land of Stormhold and the Britons Arms coffee house on the corner stood in as The Slaughtered Prince pub.

Filming for 'Spencer', about the life of Princess Diana on Hunstanton beach. - Credit: Linda Hall

2. Hunstanton beach

Spencer was released in UK cinemas in early November and it stars Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.

It focuses on the Royal Family's Christmas gathering at Sandringham in 1991, when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles was over.

Shooting locations in Norfolk included St Peter and St Paul's Church in Shropham, standing in for St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, and Hunstanton beach, with a German castle doubling as the estate.

Filming of Fighting With My Family on Mousehold Heath Credit: Antony Kelly - Credit: Archant

3. Mousehold Heath, Norwich

Stephen Merchant's 2019 biographical comedy film Fighting With My Family was based on the Knight wrestling family from Norwich.

Scenes were shot at locations including Mousehold Heath and Norwich Market and Florence Pugh played daughter and WWE superstar Paige.

It also starred Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden and Vince Vaughn and had its Norwich premiere at Cinema City.

Many films have been shot at the Holkham Estate. - Credit: Ian Burt

4. Holkham Estate and Beach

Holkham Hall, an 18th century Palladian house, has been used for many films over the years, including All the King's Men (1999), The Duchess (2008) and Dean Spanley (2008).

The beach is also a popular choice with filmmakers, with blockbusters such as Shakespeare in Love (1999), starring Gwyneth Paltrow, and Annihilation (2018), starring Natalie Portman, shot there.

Film director Danny Boyle, right, speaks to the 6000 extras on Gorleston beach during filming, introducing two actors, Himesh Patel, the singer, and his manager played by Joel Fry (in green). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

5. Gorleston beach

Gorleston beach and The Pier Hotel featured in the concert scene in Danny Boyle's Yesterday (2019), which is about a world where The Beatles don't exist and it stars Himesh Patel as struggling musician Jack Malik.

The Gorleston scene featured 6,000 local extras and the film was shot across East Anglia, with locations such as Latitude Festival and Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft too.

The Sainsbury Centre was transformed into Avengers headquarters. - Credit: Antony Kelly

6. Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, Norwich

Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Age of Ultron, released in 2015, saw the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts at the University of East Anglia turned into Avengers HQ.

Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth all appeared on the campus during filming.

The filming of David Copperfield is taking place at The Purfleet in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

7. Outer Purfleet, King's Lynn

King's Lynn took centre stage in the 2020 Dickens adaptation The Personal History of David Copperfield, which starred Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton.

Movie makers took over the Outer Purfleet in the summer of 2018 and transformed it into a 19th Century waterfront.