Sport and TV stars heading to Norfolk for new festival

Published: 1:18 PM January 15, 2021

England rugby star Mike Tindall is one of the big names appearing at the Festival of Sport at the Holkham Estate. - Credit: David Davies/PA

Some of the biggest names in sport will join forces with TV stars at a new festival launching at the Holkham Estate in north Norfolk this summer.

The Festival of Sport will take place from Friday, August 13 until Sunday, August 15 and promises a weekend of family fun with sporting legends.

Children aged five to 16 of all abilities will be able to discover new sports, improve skills and play against British world champions and Olympic medallists.

England rugby player Austin Healey will be at the Festival of Sport - Credit: Festival of Sport

Sports on offer will include rugby, hockey, cricket, football, gymnastics, netball, tennis, rowing and athletics and there will also be taster sessions in trampolining, boxing, MMA, dodgeball and climbing.

Visitors to the event can either stay for the day or the whole weekend, with camping and glamping experiences available.

Confirmed to attend so far are England rugby legends Will Greenwood, Austin Healey, Rachael Burford and Mike Tindall, former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss, former international hockey player and Olympic gold medallist Alex Danson and double Olympic and three-time world champion rower Helen Glover.

Steve Backshall and Helen Glover will both be at Holkham's Festival of Sport. - Credit: Ian West/PA

They will be joined by Commonwealth and World Championship medal-winning netballer Pamela Cookey, 2013 World Synchronised champion trampolinist Amanda Parker, double Olympic medal-winning rower Anna Watkins and goalkeeping coach and former professional goalkeeper Chris Kirkland.

TV naturalist, explorer and television presenter Steve Backshall and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox have also been confirmed.

Trampolinist Amanda Parker will be at the Festival of Sport - Credit: Festival of Sport

Adults can take part in wellness workshops, 5km fun runs and play against some of the sporting legends themselves and little ones are welcome in the crèche and specific sessions will be provided for under-fives.

Evenings will play host to a mix of live music, delicious food, silent discos and an open air cinema, providing entertainment for the whole family from dawn to dusk.

Cricketer Andrew Strauss will be at the Festival of Sport

There will also be ample opportunity to explore the 25,000 acres of parkland, beach and countryside at Holkham, including waymarked routes for walkers to take in the wildlife, scenery and monuments and the Cycle Hire Centre offers the perfect way to explore the park on two wheels.

Tickets start at £105 for a day ticket at festivalofsportuk.co.uk



