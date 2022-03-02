Lambs to feed as spring draws near
Published: 12:08 PM March 2, 2022
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Ewe know when spring's on its way, as the first new lambs appear.
Church Farm Rare Breeds Centre at Stow Bardolph, near Downham Market, throws open its gates each year for visitors to feed the new arrivals.
So far, things have got off to a slow start, with seven ewes lambing, including a set of triplets.
Public feeding times are at 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2,30pm and 4pm.
The farm is asking all adult visitors to wear a mask.
"Our lovely staff run the lambing yard 24/7 and an outbreak of Covid would be devastating to our ability to operate that and be able to run these sessions," it said.
New born lambs can also be seen in the sheep maternity ward.
Most Read
- 1 High street chip shop shut down on emergency hygiene grounds
- 2 Car ends up on its roof after crash in Norfolk village
- 3 Sainsbury's set to close three cafés at Norfolk stores
- 4 Multiple fire engines called to college boarding house blaze
- 5 Obituary: Husband's tributes to mother-of-two, 35
- 6 Makeover planned for Norwich's 'unloved' central square
- 7 All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in February
- 8 Couple hoping to open north Norfolk holiday let on Escape to the Country
- 9 Refusal of 115-bed hotel at 'eyesore' site correct, says inspector
- 10 Beach hut on the market for £80,000 as prices move towards six figures
All visits to the farm must be pre-booked on 01366 382162.