Lambs to feed as spring draws near

Church Farm Rare Breeds Centre in Stow Bardolph star their lambing season. Charlotte Cowles feeding the lambs - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Ewe know when spring's on its way, as the first new lambs appear.

Church Farm Rare Breeds Centre at Stow Bardolph, near Downham Market, throws open its gates each year for visitors to feed the new arrivals.

Church Farm Rare Breeds Centre in Stow Bardolph star their lambing season - Credit: Sonya Duncan

So far, things have got off to a slow start, with seven ewes lambing, including a set of triplets.

Public feeding times are at 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2,30pm and 4pm.

Church Farm Rare Breeds Centre in Stow Bardolph start their lambing season. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The farm is asking all adult visitors to wear a mask.

"Our lovely staff run the lambing yard 24/7 and an outbreak of Covid would be devastating to our ability to operate that and be able to run these sessions," it said.

A new born lamb at Church Farm - Credit: Sonya Duncan

New born lambs can also be seen in the sheep maternity ward.

All visits to the farm must be pre-booked on 01366 382162.

Church Farm Rare Breeds Centre in Stow Bardolph start their lambing season - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Church Farm Rare Breeds Centre in Stow Bardolph start their lambing season - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Manager Daniel Holliday with new lambs at Church Farm - Credit: Sonya Duncan



