Magical fairy door trail coming to gardens this autumn

Youngsters are in for a magical day out this autumn with a new fairy door trail coming to a Norfolk attraction.

Fairy-Haven will run at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden in South Walsham over half term from Saturday, October 22 until Sunday, October 30 from 9am to 3.30pm.

It is included in the entry price, with cheaper tickets available in advance online, and the doors will be designed by Norfolk schoolchildren.

The magical trail has been created in collaboration with My Fairy Penpal, which is a Norfolk-based fairy themed subscription box service.

Children will be able to collect a story sheet as they enter the gardens and there will be hidden clues to solve behind the doors to save the fairy kingdom.

Once all the clues have been collected, the sheets can be returned to receive a goody bag.

The trail is open to all but is aimed at children aged three to 10 and their families.

My Fairy Penpal was started by Ellie Kidd, a mum of two boys who wanted to create something for youngsters that sparked their imaginations.

Primary school children are invited to design a door with the deadline September 29 - email hello@myfairypenpal.com for a competition sheet.