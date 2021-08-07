7 things to do during Norfolk's Heritage Open Days

Published: 1:13 PM August 7, 2021

Gorleston Pavilion Theatre will be holding tours backstage. - Credit: Gorleston Pavilion Trust

A backstage tour of a 120-year-old theatre is among a host of things to do during Norfolk’s heritage open days.

If you’re looking to find out more about our historic country and perhaps discover some “hidden gems”, here are 7 things you can do in September:

Edible East exhibition at The Forum

Visit the Edible East exhibition at The Forum, Norwich, and take part in food-themed workshops and events for all ages to explore fascinating food facts from the past with creative activities linked to Norfolk Museums and local heritage gardens.

Guided walking tours in Norwich

Pictured is Norwich Cathedral spire. - Credit: Archant

Discover the history of Norwich through a series of guided walking tours delivered by the Association of the City of Norwich Tourist Guides.

Pensthorpe Natural Park, Fakenham

Pictured is the gardens at Pensthorpe Natural Park. - Credit: Richard Brunton

With something for all ages, explore acres of natural landscape at Pensthorpe and discover more about its wildlife inhabitants.

Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich High School for Girls will be holding tours. - Credit: ARCHANT } NORFOLK 2003.

Enjoy an exclusive tour of Norwich High School for Girls and its magnificent buildings including a suburban Regency villa.

Second World War airfield

Experience a Second World War airfield and walk in the footsteps of those who served at the Control Tower, Station 146.

Pavilion Theatre, Gorleston

Gorleston's Pavilion Theatre will be holding tours backstage. - Credit: Gorleston Pavilion Theatre

Take an exclusive backstage tour at the Pavilion Theatre, Gorleston as it celebrates its 120th anniversary.

Blicking Estate

Pictured is the Blicking estate. - Credit: Matthew Jennings

Join a guided walk around the Blickling Estate taking in the parkland, river and woodland.

Organisers of Heritage Open Days have announced that tickets for pre-book events are now available to book online from August 9.

The 10 days of tours, talks, walks, open days, exhibitions, performances and shows planned across Norfolk will take place from September 10 to 19, with venues offering free tickets for almost 300 events.

Heritage Open Days is the largest festival of history and culture, and offers the opportunity to explore new buildings, discover some hidden gems not normally open to the public and learn more about the cultural heritage of our communities.

Tickets for our programme of pre-book events are now available to book online at www.norfolkheritageopendays.co.uk.