Estate introduces 'screens to protect Father Christmas' at grotto
- Credit: Denise Bradley
There has been no sitting on Father Christmas' lap this year at grottos due to Covid, and with cases rising an estate has gone a step further.
The Elveden Estate on the Norfolk and Suffolk border has been running a Santa's grotto in a log cabin just outside its courtyard at weekends since November 27.
It runs until this Sunday (December 19) and is completely sold-out, but for the final weekend changes have been introduced.
Now, only two adults can go in with each child and guests can email to get a refund for any additional adults they had booked.
Masks will also be required and you will need to use hand sanitiser on entry to the cabin.
The statement on social media added: "We will have screens to protect Father Christmas, while we don't want to do this we feel we must."
Families are able to request a full refund by email if they no longer want to attend with the new rules.
