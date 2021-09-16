Norwich show unaffected as Elton John reschedules tour dates

Things to do

Published: 11:30 AM September 16, 2021

Elton John last performed at Carrow Road in 2005. - Credit: Archant

Elton John has been forced to reschedule some of his 2021 tour dates in the UK and Europe.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour date in Norwich, however, is unaffected by the rescheduling.

The changes are required due to an ongoing hip injury that will need physiotherapy and specialist treatment.

The dates affected are in Dublin, Belfast, London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Sir Elton has promised to rearrange the concerts to 2023.

The Norwich tour date on June 15, 2022, remains unchanged.



