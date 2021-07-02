Free music festival running at Norfolk brewery this summer

Published: 1:48 PM July 2, 2021

Free music festival Eastfields is running at Wildcraft Brewery in Buxton this summer. - Credit: Mike Deal

A new music festival is launching at a Norfolk brewery this summer, offering great beers and beats alongside tasty street food.

Eastfields will take place in the field at Wildcraft Brewery in Buxton on Saturday, July 31 and it will run from 12pm until late.

DJs from the classic and deep house and disco genres will perform at Eastfields, with a saxophonist also on the line-up. - Credit: Mike Deal

The family-friendly event has been organised by brewery directors Mike Deal and Mark Goodman with Scott George, who runs the East house music nights in Norwich.

The line-up will feature acts from the deep and classic house and disco genres, with DJs Aroop Roy, Scott Andrews, Jacked, GEXS, Hipology Sounds, Louis Dexter, The George Brothers, Fidget and saxophonist Phil Marshall will also be playing.

Organiser Scott George will perform with his brother Lee in DJ duo The George Brothers. - Credit: Scott George

Mr George, 46, from Sprowston: said: "I have worked with the majority of the acts in the past and most of them are local.

"Aroop Roy is coming up from London and has played for me before at Gonzo's Tea Room and he does a fantastic eclectic set with a jazzy carnival feel.

"People keep talking about 'Freedom Day' [July 19] and this is a weekend near to that and a fantastic opportunity to enjoy yourself and forget about recent times."

Aroop Roy is one of the DJs performing at Eastfields. - Credit: Aroop Roy

But it will be as much about the beers as the great music, with Wildcraft Brewery offering eight to 12 on tap, alongside local gin, cider, rum and more and there will also be street food vendors.

Mr Deal and Mr Goodman started Wildcraft Brewery four years ago and its beer is stocked in around 200 venues across Norfolk.

There will be eight to 12 Wildcraft beers on tap at Eastfields. - Credit: Danielle Booden

When coronavirus hit, the pair had to adapt and focus more on the public market, which included launching a drive-thru and nationwide mail orders.

Before the pandemic, they had run Wildfest music events around the county, but since last July they have held live music events at the brewery with zones for social distancing.

Mark Goodman and Mike Deal (right), of Wildcraft Brewery. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

Mr Deal, 42, from Old Costessey, said: "The event is called Brewery Sessions and it now runs every two weeks on a Saturday with live bands, DJs and a bar.

"We now have an events manager called Lloyd Jones who works closely with Access to Music and Norwich Arts Centre.

"We are a community-based brewery and love people around here so want to give something back."

Book your free ticket for Eastfields and other events at wildcraftbrewery.co.uk