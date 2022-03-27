Easter market with over 40 stalls and street food heading to Holkham Hall
- Credit: Ian Burt
Those looking for something to do other than an egg hunt this Easter might prefer the festivities of a market with over 40 stalls selling food, drink, and crafts in a Norfolk stately home.
Open across the Easter bank holiday weekend, Holkham Hall is hosting a market stocked with local and regional artisan producers showcasing a range of produce and gifts.
Located in the Lady Elizabeth Wing of the north Norfolk home, stalls will offer everything from alcohols, to jams and chutneys, to handmade jewellery.
Outside in the Courtyard, delicious food will be served up by a range of independent food trucks and businesses which varies each day.
The stalls include Thai street food by Phat Khao, wood-fired pizzas by The Wood Kitchen, and milkshakes and waffles by Sin Bin.
The market is open between 10am and 4pm on April 15th to 17th.
Last entry is at 2.30pm.
Entry is £2 for adults and £1 for children.
A full list of stalls and food trucks and ticket booking can be found on the Hall's website.
Join our What’s On in Norfolk Facebook group for more information about the biggest and best events coming to the county.