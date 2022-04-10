Easter Country Show to feature amazing displays, dog show and Stormtroopers

The Easter Country Show will take place in Henham Park in Suffolk. - Credit: Quintessentially British Events

From classic cars to chainsaw carving, there is something for everyone at the Easter Country Show 2022.

The event will take place over the weekend of April 17 and 18 at Henham Park, near Southwold, from 10am to 5pm.

It will include classic cars, motorbike displays and Jonathan Marshall from Game of Thrones with his falconry on horseback.

Guests will also be able to watch a dog and duck show, speed chainsaw carving and can have a go at archery.

The Easter Country Show will feature motorbike stunt displays. - Credit: Quintessentially British Events

There is also plenty to keep foodies entertained, with cookery demonstrations all weekend and exhibitors.

The Buccaneers will perform their pirate musical four times daily and there will also be wrestling.

Children can enjoy magic shows, a petting farm and can meet characters such as Stormtroopers and superheroes.

The event will also feature a charity Fun Dog Show, with categories including agility and owner and celebrity lookalikes.

Buy advance tickets at eastercountryshow.co.uk