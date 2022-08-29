News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stunning aerial images show scale of truck convoy from city to coast

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:58 AM August 29, 2022
The East Coast Truckers' Children's Convoy at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft.

The East Coast Truckers' Children's Convoy at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft - Credit: Mike Page

Impressive images taken from an aircraft show the scale of the East Coast Truckers' Children's Convoy 2022 at its start and end point. 

The convoy began opposite County Hall in Norwich at 10am on Sunday, with more than 90 trucks taking part.

The East Coast Truckers' Children's Convoy at Pleasurewood Hills in Norwich.

The East Coast Truckers' Children's Convoy at Pleasurewood Hills in Norwich - Credit: Mike Page

Between them the drivers took 108 disabled and disadvantaged children in their cabs and there was also a police escort.

Many people lined the route to clap as it passed through Norwich, Acle, Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and it arrived at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft at just before midday. 

The East Coast Truckers' Children's Convoy at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft.

The East Coast Truckers' Children's Convoy at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft - Credit: Mike Page

The children then enjoyed a VIP day out at the family theme park, with the convoy leaving at 5pm.

This included a stop at Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth before returning to the city.

This year was the 35th year of the charity event, which was cancelled the last two years due to Covid.

The East Coast Truckers' Children's Convoy at Pleasurewood Hills in Norwich.

The East Coast Truckers' Children's Convoy started from County Hall in Norwich - Credit: Mike Page

With the East Coast Truckers charity raising monies for disadvantaged children in East Anglia, you can donate to the charity by texting CONVOY followed by your donation amount to 70085.

