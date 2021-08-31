All you need to know ahead of the East Anglian Game and Country Fair
Freyja Elwood
- Credit: Andrew Perkins
From timings to parking, here is all you need to know ahead of the East Anglian Game and Country Fair 2021.
When and where is the East Anglian Game and Country Fair?
The East Anglian Game and Country Fair is an annual two-day event that is held at the Euston Estate in Suffolk (IP24 2QH), just off the A11 at Elveden and south of Thetford.
This year's fair takes place on the weekend of September 25 and 26 and runs from 8am until 6pm on both days.
What can I expect at the event?
Attractions in the main arena include the Broke FMX motocross stunt display team, the Horseboarding UK Championships, a mix between wakeboarding and scurry racing and fishing demonstrations with world champion fly caster Hywel Morgan.
There will also be traditional craft, farrier and blacksmith demonstrations.
Most Read
- 1 Travellers forced to move after losing planning appeal
- 2 'I was gobsmacked' - Leaseholders hit with £108k bill for roof repairs
- 3 1950s home with huge grounds near Norwich is for sale by auction
- 4 Road closures as weeks of Norwich roadworks begin today
- 5 Motorcyclist, 17, dies after hitting a road sign near King's Lynn
- 6 Dead whale washes up on north Norfolk beach
- 7 'Harmful to the character of the area' - Orlando's ordered to remove sign
- 8 'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand
- 9 Have you seen any of Norfolk's most wanted criminals?
- 10 Rider named in tributes left at scene of fatal motorbike crash
There are lots of things for children to do, including a funfair, fishing and clay shooting competitions and climbing walls.
There will also be the opportunity for youngsters to get hands-on with animals with donkey rides, alpacas and a petting farm.
If you have a canine companion, there is a fun dog show running at 1pm on both days, which has categories including wiggliest tail and bad hair-do.
What food and drink and shopping will be there?
Those who prefer the culinary arts can listen to talks and watch demonstrations from the likes of renowned Norwich-based chefs Roger Hickman (Roger Hickman's Restaurant), Iain McCarten (The Last) and Andrew Jones (Farmyard) in the Game Fair County Kitchen.
There will also be a food hall and more than 350 shopping stands.
Is there parking at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair?
Parking is free at the event and disabled parking is available at the entrance for blue badge holders.
Are tickets still available?
Advance discounted e-tickets are available up until midday on Monday, September 20 at ukgamefair.co.uk or by calling 01263 735828.
Advance day tickets for adults cost £17, £7 for children (aged five to 16), with under-fives free, and a family ticket (two adults, two children) is £45.
Tickets are also available at a higher price on the gate (cash only) and there are VIP memberships and camping weekend tickets available too.