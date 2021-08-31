Published: 7:20 PM August 31, 2021

The Horseboarding UK Championships will take place at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair 2021. - Credit: Andrew Perkins

From timings to parking, here is all you need to know ahead of the East Anglian Game and Country Fair 2021.

When and where is the East Anglian Game and Country Fair?

The East Anglian Game and Country Fair is an annual two-day event that is held at the Euston Estate in Suffolk (IP24 2QH), just off the A11 at Elveden and south of Thetford.

This year's fair takes place on the weekend of September 25 and 26 and runs from 8am until 6pm on both days.

The Broke FMX motocross stunt display team will be at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair 2021. - Credit: Supplied

What can I expect at the event?

Attractions in the main arena include the Broke FMX motocross stunt display team, the Horseboarding UK Championships, a mix between wakeboarding and scurry racing and fishing demonstrations with world champion fly caster Hywel Morgan.

There will also be traditional craft, farrier and blacksmith demonstrations.

There are lots of things for children to do, including a funfair, fishing and clay shooting competitions and climbing walls.

Families meeting alpacas at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair. - Credit: Supplied

There will also be the opportunity for youngsters to get hands-on with animals with donkey rides, alpacas and a petting farm.

If you have a canine companion, there is a fun dog show running at 1pm on both days, which has categories including wiggliest tail and bad hair-do.

A range of treats are available to buy in the food hall at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair. - Credit: Steve Adams

What food and drink and shopping will be there?

Those who prefer the culinary arts can listen to talks and watch demonstrations from the likes of renowned Norwich-based chefs Roger Hickman (Roger Hickman's Restaurant), Iain McCarten (The Last) and Andrew Jones (Farmyard) in the Game Fair County Kitchen.

There will also be a food hall and more than 350 shopping stands.

Is there parking at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair?

Parking is free at the event and disabled parking is available at the entrance for blue badge holders.

The 2018 East Anglian Game and Country Fair at the Euston Estate. - Credit: Steve Adams

Are tickets still available?

Advance discounted e-tickets are available up until midday on Monday, September 20 at ukgamefair.co.uk or by calling 01263 735828.

Advance day tickets for adults cost £17, £7 for children (aged five to 16), with under-fives free, and a family ticket (two adults, two children) is £45.

Tickets are also available at a higher price on the gate (cash only) and there are VIP memberships and camping weekend tickets available too.