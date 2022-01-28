Huge wedding show coming to Norfolk Showground with champagne garden

The East Anglia Wedding Show is returning to the Norfolk Showground, pictured is the Pure Brides stall. - Credit: Just Big Smiles/Supplied by Banqueting Hire Service

The new team behind a long-running wedding show at the Norfolk Showground is shaking things up in 2022 with pop-up restaurants.

Banqueting Hire Service Ltd will host The East Anglia Wedding Show over the weekend of February 19 and 20 from 10am to 4pm.

It will be a one-stop shop for future brides and grooms, with everything from dresses to florists.

Bullens Jewellers in Norwich will be there and is also the event sponsor. - Credit: Just Big Smiles/Supplied by Banqueting Hire Service

Visitors to the show, which has been running for more than a decade, will also be able to visit two pop-up restaurants.

They will be able to book a one, two or three-course meal from Mackenzie David Events or B & R Dining.

The Orangery Tea Rooms will also be doing afternoon tea and there will be a relaxing champagne garden too.

Silverline Limousines & Wedding Car Hire will be at the event. - Credit: Just Big Smiles/Banqueting Hire Service

Shaun Carrick, director of Banqueting Hire Service Ltd, said: "The pop-up restaurants will give caterers the chance to show off their wares to prospective brides and grooms and we want this to be an event rather than an exhibition."

Tickets start at £5.50pp with under 16s free at banquetinghire.co.uk/weddingshow (£2 more on the door)