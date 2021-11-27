Norfolk garden centre offering dogs 'the ultimate Christmas experience'

Dobbies’ garden centre in King’s Lynn will be running its Santa Paws event throughout December. - Credit: Stewart Attwood

A Norfolk garden centre is making sure no one misses out this Christmas, as it invites families and their four-legged friends to Santa's grotto.

Dobbies’ King’s Lynn store will be running its Santa Paws event throughout December.

Sarah Murray, events manager, said: “We love welcoming furry friends to our King’s Lynn store throughout the year, and can’t wait to meet them this Christmas. We really hope locals and visitors alike can enjoy this offering.

“We have a wide range of products in-store that would make for the perfect Christmas treat for your dog, or special new accessory for Christmas day.”

Santa Paws offers the chance for dogs to meet Santa and take home a special Christmas gift.

It can also be paired with a child ticket for the “ultimate family Christmas experience”.

Owners can book a slot with Santa for £6.99 per pet.

Find the full list of festive events on offer at Dobbies’ Kings Lynn store online, www.dobbies.com/events



