Brewery to host 'bank holiday bonanza' with barbeque and live music

The taproom at Ampersand Brew Co, in Sawmills Road, Diss. - Credit: Craig Maskell

Enjoy beers, barbeque food and live music at a south Norfolk brewery's four-day bank holiday event next month.

Ampersand Brew Co, in Sawmills Road, Diss, will host its first "bank holiday bonanza" from Friday, August 26, until Monday, August 29.

Food will be provided from the brewery's resident vendor, Good Mood Food, which will be manning an outdoor barbeque across the whole weekend.

There will be burgers, including a jerk chicken burger, hotdogs and vegan options.

Ampersand Brew Co, in Sawmills Road, Diss, will host its first bank holiday bonanza in August - Credit: Ampersand Brew Co

As well as Ampersand's own beers on offer, they are also teaming up with other local breweries whose beers will be sold from an additional outside bar.

Entertainment will be provided across the four-day event, with performances from DJ Hogie on Friday, the Red Heart Band on Saturday and Murphys Lore on Sunday.

Ampersand’s business development manager, Craig Maskell, said: "Our last event on our first birthday went really well. People really enjoyed it.

The taproom at Ampersand Brew Co, in Sawmills Road, Diss. - Credit: Craig Maskell

"This event is going to be even bigger and better, with lots of live music and even pub games outside.

"We have a loyal, local base which is amazing and we hope more people from further afield will come and visit us."