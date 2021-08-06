Dinomania: Walking dinosaurs arrive in Norfolk
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
A living history experience has come to Easton College in Norfolk for the latest leg of its tour.
The rangers will guide guests through the two-hour sessions, teaching them everything about the dinosaurs they have in store.
They feature 16 animatronic dinosaurs of all sizes, including the walking T-rex and Allosaurus, a velociraptor, and a range of baby dinos, such as the baby Brachiosaurus.
There will also be a mini-museum with real fossils, from a Triceratops, a Stegosaurus, and other dinosaurs. They will also have workshops, and videos on the big screen.
The tour will only be in Norwich on Friday, August 6, and Saturday, August 7, and all tickets are sold out.
Dinomania was launched by Chris Roberts in 2015, he now takes his dinosaurs to schools and venues across the UK to entertain and educate.
