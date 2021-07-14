'A real treat' - Delight as Cromer's Summer Pier show returns

Published: 9:05 AM July 14, 2021

The Cromer Pier show is back - and has been hailed as a sign of normality returning.

On Monday, July 19, variety theatre will once again return to the town pier's Pavilion Theatre.

The relaunch of the end of the pier show comes after 2020's summer show had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And, although theatre-goers were able to see some live performances in the theatre in 2020 it was not the normal end of the pier experience.

But from July 19, to coincide with 'Freedom Day', the Cromer Pier show will return with a line-up featuring a new special guest act every week and "some of the best production values outside of London’s West End."

Rob McVeigh Director and Deviser of the Cromer Pier Show - Credit: Cromer Pier/Openwide

Rob McVeigh, the director and deviser of this year's show, said: "We are very excited [to be back] it's been a long time since all the performers have had a chance to perform."

He said it was great to see the theatre coming back to life and believed the future of the Pavilion Theatre was positive.

"Everybody has really got behind this show and the council is backing it as well. Cromer is such a major show, it's run for so many years and people are going to be in for a treat this year."

Cromer Pier. The town was relatively quiet on the first day after the 'stay at home' message ended during the third coronavirus lockdown. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Away from the pier businesses in Cromer have also welcomed the return of the summer show.

Jo Alger, co-owner of The Red Lion, which overlooks Cromer seafront said having the pier show back was great for business.

She said: "People come before for food and after shows for drinks. It's good for the town and it's good for the room bookings as well, when people don't want to rush back, even people fairly local to Cromer, stay after the show."

Dan Apps, the office manager of the restaurant at No1 Cromer, said: "It's very popular to come here before the pier show, we've got such wonderful views.

"We normally see a boost of people coming along and dining before seeing the pier show.

"It does feel like we are getting a little bit of normality coming back, it feels a bit more like a proper summer as opposed to last year, last year was still busy but not quite the same."

Cromer Pier show will run from July 19 through to October 2.