New Covid measures introduced at Norwich Theatre Royal panto
- Credit: Laura Francis
Extra safety measures have been introduced for the Norwich Theatre Royal panto to reassure audiences.
Dick Whittington and his Cat runs at the venue until January 9 and attendees were already required to wear face coverings unless exempt.
The auditorium doors will now open an hour ahead of the show to provide more time and space for audience members to take their seats and avoid any congestion.
There will also be more space front of house at the theatre, with the Prelude restaurant repurposed as an extended bar area from Boxing Day.
Although it is not compulsory, audience members are now being urged to take a lateral flow test before visiting.
The cloakroom will remain closed and people are being asked to limit the number of bags they bring into the auditorium.
Other safety measures in place include hand sanitisers, enhanced cleaning, air purifiers and the auditorium misting system.
