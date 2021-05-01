Win a weekend ticket with camping to this summer's Festival of Sport

Promotion

Published: 8:00 AM May 1, 2021

No-one will be left on the bench at this summer’s Festival of Sport, which runs for three days from Friday, August 13 and brings active families together in one place. And it just so happens that place is one of Norfolk’s finest: Holkham Estate.



The event is founded by rugby legends Will Greenwood and Austin Healey and offers an opportunity for children and young people aged 5-17 to try their hand at a selection of sports, all under the guidance of expert coaches. These include Olympic medallists and international legends like Mike Tindall, Tamsin Greenway and Helen Glover, as well as TV personalities Steve Backshall and Jason Fox.



But above all else, Festival of Sport is designed to be fun and family-friendly and you don’t need to be the next Jess Ennis-Hill to enjoy it. “It’s sort of like a mini Glastonbury”, says Will, as the lineup also includes live music, wellbeing events and even a Taste of Norfolk food village.



While there are lots of different ticketing options available, guests in possession of a weekend camping ticket will have the rarest opportunity of all: a chance to camp under the stars at the 25,000 acre north Norfolk estate. “With all that’s on offer, believe us when we say you’ll be glad of the short stroll to put your head down,” says Will.

Festival of Sport is "sort of like a mini Glastonbury", says organiser and rugby legend Will Greenwood - Credit: CONTRIBUTED/Festival of Sport

There are a range of camping options to choose from, starting with Standard which is perfect for seasoned campers to bring and pitch your own tent. Campervans are also permitted, with electricity available on request.



But if you’re not much of a camper, or don’t own your own tent, there’s no need to worry. Festival of Sport has partnered with Honeybells Glamping to offer a range of luxury bell tents. These are pre-pitched, ready for you to drop off your bags and explore, but if you’re a Premium ticket holder, you don’t even need to do that – a concierge bag drop service means that someone else will carry your clobber for you.



Glamps, which are available at extra cost, range from a standard bell tent up to a luxurious and spacious 6m Emperor tent, complete with raised beds, cosy duvets, comfy pillows and rugs.

This year Festival of Sport has teamed up with Honeybells Glamping to offer a range of luxury bell tents as part of one of its camping offers - Credit: Festival of Sport

Premium camping ticket holders also get access to a complimentary phone charging station, as well as a chill-out zone and pamper tent, so you don’t even need to bring your hairdryer with you. You’ll also get access to the on-site spa, which will offer a selection of treatments and a welcome drink on arrival – further proof that the three-day event is not only for sports fans.



“We say: ‘no-one gets left on the bench’, but if you’re a mum or a dad and you’ve been home-schooling over the past year, you might want to sit on the bench and chill out in the sunshine,” says Austin. “If they want to sit down and have a glass of champagne and some Cromer crab from the Norfolk coast, those sorts of things are also very much available.”



To find out more about the camping options available, visit www.festivalofsportuk.com/camping



WIN A WEEKEND TICKET WITH CAMPING TO FESTIVAL OF SPORT

PRIZE INCLUDES: WEEKEND TICKET WITH CAMPING FOR 1 ADULT AND 1 CHILD WORTH £270



The weekend ticket includes:

Arrival on Friday and free event guide

Friday night outdoor cinema and exclusive BBQ event

Access to Festival of Sport activities and coaching for children and grown ups on Saturday and Sunday

Saturday night live music and entertainment

A camping pitch for Friday and Saturday nights to bring your own tent - or you can upgrade with one of the Festival of Sport's glamping partners

Additional adult and children tickets can be purchased

All you need to do to win this fantastic prize is simply answer the following question...

Which of the following are two of the core sports activities on offer at Festival of Sport?

RUGBY, ARCHERY, HOCKEY or GOLF?

To enter, visit the website and fill out your entry online at: http://bit.ly/Festival-of-sport