All you need to know ahead of Classic Ibiza 2022 at the Blickling Estate

Classic Ibiza returns to the Blicking Estate this summer. - Credit: Revival Productions

From parking to picnics, here is all you need to know ahead of Classic Ibiza bringing the sounds of the white isle to Blickling once again.

What is the date and timings for Classic Ibiza?

The outdoor event returns to the Blickling Estate, near Aylsham, on Saturday, August 6 2022.

The car park and gates open at 5.30pm, with music from 6.30pm, and it ends at 10.50pm.

Who is performing at the event?

This is the line-up for the Blickling (timings subject to change):

6.30pm: Chill-Out DJ Set (Jose Luis, Latin-infused, old-school house)

8pm: San Miguel Sundowner Set (Urban Soul Orchestra and Goldierocks, tracks from the likes of Adamski, Robert Miles and Basement Jaxx)

9pm: House DJ Set (Goldierocks, up-tempo, club classics)

9.30pm: Dance Set and Laser Light Show (Urban Soul Orchestra & Goldierocks, tracks from the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Faithless & Rudimental)

Where can I park at Blickling and is it free?

Car parking is free and disabled parking is available near the concert arena.

The concert will be clearly signposted from all routes.

Look out for the yellow “Classic Ibiza” signs as you get closer to the event.

Can I bring my own food and drink and will there be vendors there?

Picnics are welcome at the concert though there are some restrictions on alcohol.

You can bring a maximum of 75cl of wine or four cans of beer, cider or pre-mixed spirits per person (neat spirits are not allowed).

Wine boxes are allowed if allocated across your party to the limits above.

There will also be bars and local street food vendors in the concert arena.

It is recommended you bring some cash as although they all take card the wi-fi connection can be unreliable.

What can and can't I bring to Classic Ibiza?

You are allowed to bring your own garden chairs and picnic rugs to the event and each group gets its own ''social space' which can be selected on arrival and has room for up to 15 people - there are also communal dance floors.

You can bring flags, helium balloons and glow sticks.

Neat spirits, naked flames, pets (apart from assistance dogs), private barbecues and Chinese lanterns are not allowed.

What is there in place for ticket-holders with access requirements?

Disabled parking is close to the concert arena, where a valid blue badge must be displayed.

Disabled toilets are provided at the concert site - visit the Information Point for access to dedicated units.

Can I get a shout-out at Classic Ibiza?

Email info@revival-productions.co.uk with your photo and “shout-out” message by no later than 4pm on the Thursday before the concert.

Are tickets still available for Classic Ibiza?

Yes, tickets are available on the Classic Ibiza website and cost £45 for adults and £20 for ages 5 to 17 with under 5s free.