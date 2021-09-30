9 of the best Christmas markets running in Norfolk in 2021
It may seem early to be thinking about Christmas but festive markets have already been announced across Norfolk.
Here are some of the best ones you can visit in the county in 2021:
1. Christmas Gift Fair, North Creake
Where: Creake Abbey, Creake Road, Fakenham, NR21 9LF
When: November 27, 10am-3pm
Price: Free
Parking: Free
The Christmas Gift Fair is returning to Creake Abbey with a mix of indoor and outdoor stalls.
The traders include Marsh Pig, with British charcuterie, Panther Brewery and Lyn Sandford Pottery.
2. Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show, New Costessey
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT
When: November 12 and 13: 9am-5pm, November 14: 9am-4pm, timed entry slots
Price: Adults (16+): £5.50, concessions (60+): £5.50, children (aged 5-16): free, norfolkfestiveshow.co.uk
Parking: Free
Norfolk's biggest Christmas market features hundreds of stalls and everything you need for the festive season.
There will be Christmas decorations, festive food and drink and plenty of gifts and there are timed entry slots to prevent crowding.
3. Christmas Market, Pensthorpe
Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, Pensthorpe Road, Pensthorpe, NR21 0LN
When: November 28, 10am-4pm
Price: Free
Parking: Free
The region's best food and drink suppliers, artists and craft makers will be celebrated at this event.
There will be stalls in the courtyard and it takes place outside the Pensthorpe Natural Park main site so entry is free.
4. Christmas in the Parks, Gorleston and Great Yarmouth
Where: Priory Gardens, Priory Street, Gorleston, NR31 6NG/St George's Park, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2JR
When: November 26 to 28 (Gorleston), November 26 to December 5 (except November 29 and 30) (Great Yarmouth), 10am-4pm
Price: Free
Parking: The nearest car parks in Gorleston are Church Road and High Street and in Great Yarmouth it is Greyfriars and King Street - check before going as some may be closed due to the event.
Expect twinkling lights in the trees and the comforting smell of hot chocolate and cinnamon at Christmas in the Parks.
There will be a festive craft market, food and drink, live entertainment, children's rides and Santa's post office with elves.
On Sunday, November 28, from 5pm the Gorleston light switch-on with fireworks will take place in the High Street.
5. North Norfolk Arts and Crafts Winter Fair, Letheringsett
Where: Back to the Garden, Letheringsett, NR25 7JJ
When: November 27-28, 10am-4pm
Price: Free
Parking: Free
Support Norfolk's artists and makers and buy unique gifts at this Christmas market which will include jewellery, embroidery and ceramics.
The Garden farm shop and restaurant will be serving hot and cold drinks, cakes and full meals.
6. Christmas Farmers and Craft Market, Horsford
Where: Oakland Organic Eggs Ltd, Sandy Lane, Horsford, NR10 3FB
When: November 28, 11am-3pm
Price: Free
Parking: Free
Head to the Oakland Organic Eggs farm in November for a Christmas market which will celebrate local producers and traders.
Street food event Oakland Outdoors launched there last summer and live music and farmers markets were introduced this August.
7. Great Yarmouth Christmas Fayre, Great Yarmouth
Where: Great Yarmouth Minster, Church Plain, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1NE
When: November 26: 10am-8pm, November 27: 9am-5pm, November 28: 10am-4pm
Price: Free
Parking: The nearest car parks are Fullers Hill, Brewery Plain and Market Place and it is also close to the Market Gates Multi-Storey
The annual Great Yarmouth Christmas Fayre returns to the heart of the town in November.
It will feature a fantastic selection of handcrafted gifts, home baked treats and festive food offerings.
8. Swaffham Christmas Market Weekend and Light Switch On, Swaffham
Where: Swaffham Market Place, Swaffham, PE37 7AB
When: December 4: 8am-10pm, December 5: 12pm-6pm
Price: Free
Parking: The biggest car park is in Theatre Street - the road on the west side of the marketplace will be closed for the event
There will be lots going on in the town centre over the weekend of December 4 and 5, including a mobile ice skating rink, Christmas market and entertainment from Little Mix tribute act LMX at the Buttercross.
The weekend will culminate with the Christmas light switch-on on Sunday at 5pm.
9. Jabbawocky Christmas Craft and Gift Fair, Norwich
Where: The Forum, Bethel Street, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1BH
When: November 6, 13, 20, December 11, 18: 9am-5pm
Price: Free
Parking: There is a car park at The Forum and also nearby is the Chantry Place shopping centre multi-storey
This free and accessible event returns for 2021 on selected dates in November and December.
It takes place outdoors, with indoor stalls too on November 13 and 20, and it will feature handmade crafts and gifts, with businesses including A New Leaf, The Flora Candle Company and Mad Hat Silver.