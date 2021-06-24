8 cheap or free things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Published: 9:00 AM June 24, 2021

The Pantaloons will perform Pride and Prejudice at an open-air theatre in Norfolk this weekend. - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council/Pantaloons Open Air Theatre

From outdoor theatre to an art trail, these are some of the cheap or free things you can do in Norfolk this weekend.

Levena Johnson, one of the UK's best Whitney Houston tribute acts, will perform in Hemsby this weekend. - Credit: Contributed

1. What: Divas Weekend

Where: Belle Aire Holiday Park, Beach Road, Hemsby, NR29 4HZ

When: June 25 and June 26: 8pm to 10pm, June 27: 6pm to 10pm

Cost: Free and all welcome, find out more at hemsbybelleaire.co.uk/whats-on

Divas Weekend will celebrate some of the best female singers of our time.

Kicking off on Friday night is the powerhouse vocals of Amy Lou in The Diva Show, who will wow audiences with her tone and range.

Saturday night's headliner is Levena Johnson, one of Britain’s finest Whitney Houston tribute acts.

Sunday's finale is a compilation of Celine Dion’s greatest hits sung by Tracey Shield.

Tracey has been performing as Celine Dion ever since her performance on TV talent show Stars in Their Eyes back in 2000.

Hempstead Open Gardens takes place this weekend. - Credit: Ian Summers

2. What: Hempstead Open Gardens

Where: Hempstead (near Holt), parking at NR25 6TW

When: June 26 and 27: 10.30am-5pm

Cost: £5pp, children free, dogs on leads welcome, see the full programme at hempstead-norfolk.co.uk/open-gardens21.html

Enjoy a pleasant stroll around Hempstead village to see a variety of gardens, discover its delightful church, learn about moths and look at sculptures, art work and classic cars.

There will also be the opportunity to play croquet and for your four-legged-friends to take part in an agility course.

Refreshments will be served outside the Village Hall, which the event is raising money for along with the church, where there will also be carvings from Arnie the roadside carver, textile crafts and plants.

The Pantaloons will perform Pride and Prejudice in Norfolk. - Credit: Contributed

3. What: Pride and Prejudice Open Air Theatre/Open Farm Sunday

Where: The Orchard, Dalegate Market, Burnham Deepdale, PE31 8FB/Deepdale Farm House, Burnham Deepdale, PE31 8DD

When: June 26: 7pm (gates open 6pm)/June 27: 10.30am-11am or 2pm-3.30pm session

Cost: Adults: £13.50, children (under-16) £8, family (two adults and two children): £37, under-threes free, tickettailor.com/events/thepantaloons/Free but tickets must be booked in advance at deepdalefarm.co.uk/open-farm-sunday-27th-june-2021

There is lots going on at Deepdale Farm this weekend, starting with open-air theatre on Saturday as critically-acclaimed company The Pantaloons puts its comedic spin on Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

On Sunday, you can learn more about the farm on its open day, with the opportunity to wander around its machinery and stalls run by some of its partners.

Grab a bargain at the Hilgay Yard Sale. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. What: Hilgay Yard Sale

Where: Various locations within Hilgay, maps available

When: June 27: 9am to 2pm

Cost: £5 to have your place on the map (email sonia.dudzik@yahoo.co.uk), free to visit

Over 50 houses are signed up so far for the Hilgay Yard Sale, with all proceeds going to the Friends of Hilgay Riverside Academy.

You will be able to purchase maps from the centre of the village, just look for the signs.

Walk around the beautiful village and grab some bargains - make sure to park responsibly.

Artist Will Teather in his studio at Muspole Workshops in Norwich. - Credit: Contributed

5. What: Will Teather Open Studio

Where: Studio 12 (above the archway), Muspole Workshops, Muspole Street, Norwich, NR3 1DJ

When: June 27: 10.30am-5pm

Cost: Free, to find out more at willteather.com

Norwich-based artist Will Teather is opening his city centre studio to the public this weekend, with many new works on display that he has created during lockdown.

Mr Teather often exhibits internationally, with recent shows in Miami, Hollywood and London, so this is a rare chance to meet the artist in person and to see his latest work.

Mr Teather's figurative paintings and drawings often depict curious characters caught up in uncanny situations.

Ringstead Open Gardens takes place this weekend, pictured is Team Vicar Kirsty Allen and Team Rector Rachael Dines with her dog Pippi (L-R). - Credit: Antoinette Eugster

6. What: Ringstead Open Gardens

Where: Various locations around the village, events also taking place at Ringstead Village Hall and St Andrew's Church (PE36 5JU)

When: June 27: 11am-5pm

Cost: Free, see the full programme on the 'Ringstead Open Gardens' Facebook page and call 01485 525223 to book lunches

A fun day out for all ages fundraising for St Andrew's Church, with the chance to explore gardens in this pretty village.

Open Garden Sundays have been running in Ringstead for more than 50 years and this is the first one since July 2019 due to the pandemic and also for new Team Rector Reverend Rachael Dines and Team Vicar Reverend Kirsty Allen.

Rachael has spent lockdown creating a basket of knitted flowers as mementoes to give to visitors to the Flower Festival, which is taking place in St Andrew’s Church from June 26 to 28 (from 10am-5pm each day).

The day not only offers a tour of beautiful village gardens but also boules, cake and local produce stalls, a tombola, raffle, a live guitarist and two-course lunches are available at £12.50 a head.

The Old Harnessmakers Gallery in Harleston will host the Meet the Makers exhibition on the Harleston and Waveney Art Trail. - Credit: Contributed

7. What: Harleston and Waveney Art Trail

Where: In 11 studios across Harleston and Waveney and at The Old Harnessmakers Gallery in Harleston (IP20 9BH)

When: At The Old Harnessmakers Gallery in Harleston until July 3 and in the studios on July 26 and 27

Cost: Free, for full details of each artist and open studio visit hwat.org.uk

Explore the art and landscapes of south Norfolk as the Harleston and Waveney Art Trail returns with its popular open studios event, accompanied by a group exhibition at The Old Harnessmakers Gallery in Harleston.

The Meet the Makers exhibition showcases the work of the 11 participating artists and craft makers, acting as a hub for visitors to get a taste of the work on offer throughout the open studios.

The artist’s studios are dotted around the valley, in and between Harleston, Wortwell, Homersfield, Denton,

Earsham, Ditchingham, Bungay and Hedenham.

Illustrator Miss Ella (Ella Goodwin) is running a pop-up shop and exhibition in Norwich. - Credit: Contributed

8. What: Pop-Up Shop and Exhibition by Miss Ella (Ella Goodwin)

Where: Studio 20, 20 Wensum Street, Norwich, NR3 1HY

When: June 24: 12pm-6pm, June 25 and 26: 10am-6pm, June 27: 11am-4pm

Cost: Free

This pop-up shop and exhibition showcases illustrator Miss Ella’s new Floral Circus collection along with her full range of homewares, jewellery, original illustrations, prints, stationery, accessories, bags, bobble purses, books and DIY kits for sewing and making.

The exhibition will be brimming with colour as the full menagerie make their home at Studio 20 for four days only.



