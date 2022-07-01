News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Charlotte Church to perform 'late night dungeon' set at Latitude Festival

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:25 PM July 1, 2022
Singer Charlotte Church attends a press conference at the headquarters of the union Unite in London

Charlotte Church will perform late into the night at Latitude Festival. - Credit: PA

Singer Charlotte Church will perform at a late night dungeon at Latitude Festival this year.

It comes after an announcement today of late night acts which will begin once the Obelisk Stage headline sets have ended.

The Welsh star will host Charlotte Church’s Late Night Pop Dungeon, which will take over the Sunrise Arena on Saturday night.  

Church will perform a genre-hopping covers set performed live by an expansive backing band.

Her dungeon sets see the likes of David Bowie, Britney Spears, Beyonce, Prince, En Vogue, Rage Against The Machine, Missy Elliott and Black Sabbath spliced together ensuring there is something for everyone.

She said: "It’s full of love, like a massive party with a really warm hug at the end."

Other late night performances will see a deep house, tech house and techno set performed by 3D, an appearance from Melbourne-based duo Shouse and a DJ set of Scandinavian pop perfection from Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! ABBA After Midnight.

