Norfolk Broads company launches luxury boats and electric bikes

Buccaneer Boats is launching luxury day boats and electric bikes in 2022. - Credit: Buccaneer Boats

Travel in style on the Norfolk Broads as a company is launching luxury boats this spring.

Husband and wife team Stephen and Sonja Davies have run Buccaneer Boats at Brundall Riverside Estate on the River Yare since 2000.

They offer a range of day boats and also houseboats, with the latter let through Hoseasons.

Inside the new luxury day boats which seat up to six people. - Credit: Buccaneer Boats

When Buccaneer Boats reopens for the 2022 season on Wednesday, April 9, there will be three exciting new additions.

This will include luxury Corsiva day boats from Poland with a picnic table and seating for up to six people.

Also new is small inflatable electric boats, for two to four passengers, and hybrid electric bikes available to hire to explore the surrounding countryside.

Buccaneer Boats is launching electric inflatable boat hire. - Credit: Buccaneer Boats

Mrs Davies said: "We have introduced these new additions to offer locals and tourists something a bit more and different, hopefully bringing new people and age groups on to the water and the beautiful Norfolk Broads."

Book at buccaneerboatsmarina.co.uk