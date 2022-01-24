Private afternoon tea and Valentine's Day cruises running on Norfolk Broads

Broadland Charters is running afternoon tea private cruises on the Norfolk Broads. - Credit: Broadland Charters

From a catch-up with friends to a romantic proposal, you can book afternoon tea and Valentine's Day cruises on the Norfolk Broads.

Broadland Charters is offering the experiences from its base in South Walsham and you get a private skippered trip on a luxury sports cruiser named 'Norfolk Time'.

The afternoon tea is available daily from 1.30pm and lasts three hours with sandwiches, scones and cakes and starts at £56pp for a group of eight.

The Valentine's Day cruises are running from Friday, February 11 until Monday, February 14 and it is available to book for two hours from 9am to 5pm.

Pam Robinson, Broadland Charters owner and skipper with her boat Norfolk Time on the River Bure at Acle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

It starts at £285 and includes the skippered trip, a bottle of Bucks Fizz, unlimited tea, coffee and water, a red rose, Love Hearts sweets and a pastry or savoury platter.

Owner Pam Robinson, 48, said: "It is beautiful out there this time of year and super relaxing with not so many boats around.

"We can go where they want, whether to Ranworth Broad or the other way to Thurne Mill."

Book and see all themed cruises at broadlandcharters.com or call 07515 904946.