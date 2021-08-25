Music cruises return to the Broads this summer
- Credit: Broads Tours
Jazz performed live and the ultimate disco experience is being offered to music-lovers on the Broads this summer.
Broads Tours has announced the return of their popular music cruises Boogie on the Broads and Jazz on the Broads.
The business operates river trips and self-hire day boating experiences from their base in Wroxham the capital of the Broads National Park.
Visitors and locals will be welcomed aboard the Vintage Broadsman, where they will be able to dance the night away.
The music cruises offer a two-and-a-half-hour trip which starts at 7.30pm and returns to Wroxham at 10pm.
You may also want to watch:
Dates being offered for Boogie on the Broads include, Wednesday August 25, Friday August 27, Wednesday September 1 and Friday September 3.
The Norfolk Jazz Quintet band will perform live with “foot-tapping traditional jazz in a contemporary style” at Jazz on the Broads events.
Most Read
- 1 Where you can see the Red Arrows flying over Norfolk today
- 2 NDR roundabout blocked by hay bales
- 3 Norfolk beer garden named among best in country
- 4 World first as Norfolk and Norwich offers new cancer treatment
- 5 Mysterious lights appear in skies over Great Yarmouth
- 6 Crane plucks Smart car from river after fork lift knocks it in
- 7 Bottomless brunch and unlimited crazy golf launching at Norwich bar
- 8 Air ambulance on scene of A11 crash as road reopens
- 9 Rare white-tailed eagle spotted near King's Lynn
- 10 Anger over National Trust's decision to close free Felbrigg car park
These dates include Tuesday August 24 and Tuesday August 31.