Music cruises return to the Broads this summer

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:24 PM August 25, 2021   
Broads Tours has announced the return of their popular music cruises Boogie on the Broads and Jazz on the Broads.

Broads Tours has announced the return of their popular music cruises Boogie on the Broads and Jazz on the Broads.

Jazz performed live and the ultimate disco experience is being offered to music-lovers on the Broads this summer.  

Broads Tours has announced the return of their popular music cruises Boogie on the Broads and Jazz on the Broads. 

The business operates river trips and self-hire day boating experiences from their base in Wroxham the capital of the Broads National Park. 

Visitors and locals will be welcomed aboard the Vintage Broadsman, where they will be able to dance the night away. 

The music cruises offer a two-and-a-half-hour trip which starts at 7.30pm and returns to Wroxham at 10pm.  

Dates being offered for Boogie on the Broads include, Wednesday August 25, Friday August 27, Wednesday September 1 and Friday September 3. 

The Norfolk Jazz Quintet band will perform live with “foot-tapping traditional jazz in a contemporary style” at Jazz on the Broads events. 

These dates include Tuesday August 24 and Tuesday August 31. 

