Blickling Estate to hold outdoor screening of Disney's Encanto

The Blicking Estate will host an outdoor screening of Encanto. - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

North Norfolk's Blickling Estate will hold an outdoor screening of Disney's Encanto in an attempt to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.

The event will take place on Friday, June 3, and will see a huge video screen put up at the estate near Aylsham.

Blicking Estate will also show the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Saturday, June 4.

A poster for Blickling Estate's screening of Encanto. - Credit: Ideal Events

The gates will open for Encanto at 5pm with the film starting at 6.15pm and finishing at 8pm.

Visitors are able to bring a non-alcoholic picnic, with food and drink also provided on site by Elsises Pizza and the Garden Party Bar.

Andrew Bunn from Ideal Events, who are organising the screening along with South Norfolk and Broadland District Council, said the proceeds would go to the Norfolk Foundation to help refugees who had settled in the county.

He said: "The council came to us to ask if we could screen the jubilee and I thought that while the screen was up why not try and raise some cash for refugees?

"We chose Encanto because we wanted to pick something aimed at kids and families and I've been in the cinema business for five years now, so I spoke to some other people who do this kind of thing and they said it had gone down a storm."

Tickets will cost £13.50, plus a booking fee, for adults and £5 for children aged between three and 16.

Children under three can enter for free.







