News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Blickling Estate to hold outdoor screening of Disney's Encanto

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:48 PM May 30, 2022
The National Trust recommends Blickling Estate as one of its perfect picnic spots. Picture : ANTONY

The Blicking Estate will host an outdoor screening of Encanto. - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

North Norfolk's Blickling Estate will hold an outdoor screening of Disney's Encanto in an attempt to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.

The event will take place on Friday, June 3, and will see a huge video screen put up at the estate near Aylsham.

Blicking Estate will also show the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Saturday, June 4.

A poster for Blickling Estate's screening of Encanto.

A poster for Blickling Estate's screening of Encanto. - Credit: Ideal Events

The gates will open for Encanto at 5pm with the film starting at 6.15pm and finishing at 8pm.

Visitors are able to bring a non-alcoholic picnic, with food and drink also provided on site by Elsises Pizza and the Garden Party Bar.

Andrew Bunn from Ideal Events, who are organising the screening along with South Norfolk and Broadland District Council, said the proceeds would go to the Norfolk Foundation to help refugees who had settled in the county.

He said: "The council came to us to ask if we could screen the jubilee and I thought that while the screen was up why not try and raise some cash for refugees?

Most Read

  1. 1 Family finds 'biggest piece of amber in years' on north Norfolk coast
  2. 2 Two injured in 'significant' house fire
  3. 3 'My wedding planner cancelled on me six days before my big day'
  1. 4 New one-stop fishing shop to open in Norfolk town
  2. 5 More roads in Norwich set for closure as major revamp continues
  3. 6 Foxes kill 40 free-range hens in 'upsetting' farm raid
  4. 7 What's next for 'the biggest development in the region?'
  5. 8 Gorleston police officer nearly caught on Hunted after returning to Norfolk
  6. 9 Red Arrows pictured flying over Norfolk
  7. 10 Air ambulance called to UEA campus due to medical incident

"We chose Encanto because we wanted to pick something aimed at kids and families and I've been in the cinema business for five years now, so I spoke to some other people who do this kind of thing and they said it had gone down a storm."  

Tickets will cost £13.50, plus a booking fee, for adults and £5 for children aged between three and 16.

Children under three can enter for free.



Aylsham News

Don't Miss

Static caravans outside of the car park of the Beauchamp Arms pub. Picture: David Hannant

Broads Authority

Broads Authority moves to prosecute pub over caravans - again

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The A47 is currently closed at North Tuddenham after a crash on the A47. 

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after it was closed for six hours due to crash

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Rear of Mulberry House, a 4-bed family home for sale near Wymondham for £795,000

See inside this idyllic family home up for sale with NO nearby neighbours

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's Joint Majority Shareholders, Delia Smith and her husband Michael Wynn-Jones before th

Updated

EXCLUSIVE: US tycoons in Norwich City investment talks

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon