All the best dressed as Sundown Festival returns to Norfolk Showground

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:22 AM September 4, 2022
Ella Burrows, left, and Ella Brown from Essex, at the Sundown Festival 2022.

Ella Burrows, left, and Ella Brown from Essex, at the Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley

Festival-goers were dressed to impress as they soaked up the last of the summer sunshine at day-two of Sundown Festival.

Bucket hats and psychedelic prints were among the staple outfit items at the Norfolk Showground, near Costessey, on Saturday (September 3). 

Festival goers at the Sundown Festival 2022.

Festival goers at the Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley

The weekend-long event, which ends on Sunday, September 4, is well under way but there is much more partying to do. 

On Saturday, British rapper AJ Tracey headlined, performing his hits including Ladbroke Grove and Thiago Silva.

Topping the bill on the final day is Jamaican singer and rapper Sean Paul, who is famous for songs such as Temperature and Get Busy. 

From left, Beth Peacock, Shauna Gunn, Natasha Clifton, and Liv Gaskin at the Sundown Festival 2022.

From left, Beth Peacock, Shauna Gunn, Natasha Clifton, and Liv Gaskin at the Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley

Also on the main stage, acts that have already performed and some who are still set to perform include Digga D, Jonas Blue, Ms Banks, Sigala, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Amaria BB, Yung Filly, Wes Nelson, Miraa May, Nathan Dawe, House Gospel Choir, Backroad Gee, A1xJ1 and Bru-C.

There have also been live DJ sets by acts such as Tom Zanetti, Andy C, Jax Jones and Charlie Sloth.

Rimini Crossfield from Colchester at the Sundown Festival 2022.

Rimini Crossfield from Colchester at the Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley

From left, Amelie Unstead, Indie Wright, Joanne Brading, and Lisa Unstead, from Norwich, at the Sund

From left, Amelie Unstead, Indie Wright, Joanne Brading, and Lisa Unstead, from Norwich, at the Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley

Best hats, from left, Elvis Junior, Tom Mawdley, and Luke Reader, at the Sundown Festival 2022.

Best hats, from left, Elvis Junior, Tom Mawdley, and Luke Reader, at the Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Mistree stage at the Sundown Festival 2022.

The Mistree stage at the Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley

From left, Kieran Rose, Jamie-Leigh Bowers, Leanne Cooper, and Schanni Creighton, at the Sundown Fes

From left, Kieran Rose, Jamie-Leigh Bowers, Leanne Cooper, and Schanni Creighton, at the Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley

Festival goers at the Sundown Festival 2022.

Festival goers at the Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley

The main stage at the Sundown Festival 2022.

The main stage at the Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley

Festival goers at the Sundown Festival 2022.

Festival goers at the Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley

Jamie-Leigh Bowers, left, Leanne Cooper, and Schanni Creighton, at the Sundown Festival 2022.

Jamie-Leigh Bowers, left, Leanne Cooper, and Schanni Creighton, at the Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley

Rose ottaway, left, and Freya Newstead from Norwich at the Sundown Festival 2022.

Rose Ottaway, left, and Freya Newstead from Norwich at the Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley

Jasmine Mead. left, and Kodie Jobson, from Bury St Edmunds at the Sundown Festival 2022.

Jasmine Mead. left, and Kodie Jobson, from Bury St Edmunds at the Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley

From left, Kaci Lopes, Emily Dobson, Emi Pantazi, and Charlotte Hays from Gorleston, at the Sundown

From left, Kaci Lopes, Emily Dobson, Emi Pantazi, and Charlotte Hays from Gorleston, at the Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley

Sundown Festival from above

An aerial view of the Sundown Festival site at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Carl Heffer


