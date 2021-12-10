Get in the festive mood with some of Norfolk's best Christmas lights

Published:
10:00 AM December 10, 2021
Updated:
3:59 PM December 10, 2021
With Christmas just over two weeks away, the streets of Norfolk are once again illuminated by everything from giant snowmen to elves on a see-saw.
Here are some of the county's best displays sent in by readers from across Norfolk.
From the garish to the tasteful, and even the absolutely ridiculous, you'll find a display to suit you in our gallery.
A giant Santa features among the many illuminations at this Norwich house.
- Credit: Tracey Black
The display also features a large array of twinkly lights.
- Credit: Tracey Black
People living in Cousins Close in North Walsham have gone all out this Christmas.
- Credit: Adam Kenworthy
One of the very colourful displays in Cousins Close in North Walsham.
- Credit: Adam Kenworthy
A Norwich home with beautifully decorated festive windows.
- Credit: Kay Waley
The Christmas lights at Linton Crescent in Sprowston which is raising money for Guide Dogs. Picture: Danielle Booden
- Credit: Archant
A Santa, snowman and sleigh outside a Norwich home.
- Credit: Samera Jones
The Grinch features on the door of this home.
- Credit: Samera Jones
A display complete with illuminated trees in North Walsham.
- Credit: Archant
Let us know your favourite Christmas lights display in the comments.
