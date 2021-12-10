News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Gallery

Get in the festive mood with some of Norfolk's best Christmas lights

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:00 AM December 10, 2021
Updated: 3:59 PM December 10, 2021
People living in new houses on Cousins Close in North Walsham have come together to create a stunning welcome to the town.

People living in Cousins Close in North Walsham have come together to create a stunning welcome to the town. - Credit: Adam Kenworthy

With Christmas just over two weeks away, the streets of Norfolk are once again illuminated by everything from giant snowmen to elves on a see-saw.

Here are some of the county's best displays sent in by readers from across Norfolk.

From the garish to the tasteful, and even the absolutely ridiculous, you'll find a display to suit you in our gallery. 

A giant Santa features among the many illuminations at this Norwich house.

A giant Santa features among the many illuminations at this Norwich house. - Credit: Tracey Black

A giant Santa features among the many illuminations at this Norwich house.

The display also features a large array of twinkly lights. - Credit: Tracey Black

People living in new houses on Cousins Close in North Walsham have come together to create a stunning welcome to the town.

People living in Cousins Close in North Walsham have gone all out this Christmas. - Credit: Adam Kenworthy

People living in new houses on Cousins Close in North Walsham have come together to create a stunning welcome to the town.

One of the very colourful displays in Cousins Close in North Walsham. - Credit: Adam Kenworthy

A Norwich home with beautifully decorated festive windows.

A Norwich home with beautifully decorated festive windows. - Credit: Kay Waley

The Christmas lights at Linton Crescent in Sprowston which is raising money for Guide Dogs. Picture:

The Christmas lights at Linton Crescent in Sprowston which is raising money for Guide Dogs. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

A Santa, snowman and sleigh outside a Norwich home.

A Santa, snowman and sleigh outside a Norwich home. - Credit: Samera Jones

A Santa, snowman and sleigh outside a Norwich home.

The Grinch features on the door of this home. - Credit: Samera Jones

A display complete with illuminated trees in North Walsham.

A display complete with illuminated trees in North Walsham. - Credit: Archant

Let us know your favourite Christmas lights display in the comments.

Christmas
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Front of 1930s home in a former pub off Carlton Road, Lowestoft, which is for sale

Pub transformed into 'breathtaking' family home for sale for almost £1m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C), Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (L) and Chief Scien

Coronavirus

Work from home, masks and NHS passes: New Covid rules explained

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The A47 at Terrington St John. 

Delays expected with A47 to close in both directions for 15 miles

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Trevor Webb has been sentenced after admitting arranging to facilitate the sexual exploitation of a child.

Norfolk man arranged sexual exploitation of teen victim

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon