Beachgoers flock to the coast as temperatures soar
- Credit: Victoria Pertusa
Locals and tourists alike flocked to the coast this afternoon as temperatures hit a sweltering 28C.
People were enjoying sunbathing on the golden sands of Lowestoft beach, catching a bite to eat at the chippy on the seafront and splashing around in the sea in what has been one of the hottest weekends of this year so far.
A heatwave is officially declared once temperatures hit 27C in the east of England over a three-day period.
Our local beaches are expected to remain busy into this week as temperatures are set to stay high with high pressure the dominant force into much of this week.
This coincides with the start of the summer holidays and July 19 'freedom day' where many Covid restrictions will be relaxed.
The summer trade will come as welcome relief to many local businesses in the town, which have been struggling because of the pandemic and recent spells of bad weather in the region.
