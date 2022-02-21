News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Kaiser Chiefs and Natalie Imbruglia lead line-up at new festival

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:48 PM February 21, 2022
The Kaiser Chiefs will perform at At Ease in Euston Park. 

The Kaiser Chiefs will perform at At Ease in Euston Park. - Credit: Supplied

If you are torn over what festival to go to this summer then look no further, with a chart-topping line-up announced for At Ease 2022.

The new festival will take place at Euston Park in Suffolk, near Thetford, from Friday, August 26 until Sunday, August 28, with day and camping tickets available. 

Natalie Imbruglia is performing at At Ease music festival. 

Natalie Imbruglia is performing at At Ease music festival. - Credit: Supplied

The acts performing over the August bank holiday weekend include the Kaiser Chiefs, Jake Bugg, Natalie Imbruglia, Happy Mondays, The Bootleg Beatles, Gok Wan DJ set, Noasis and Abba Gold.

Kids entertainment will include Horrible Histories and Fireman Sam live on stage and there will also be a wellness area, family workshops, fairground rides, vintage stores and street food. 

The line-up for At Ease festival in Euston Park. 

The line-up for At Ease festival in Euston Park. - Credit: Supplied

The festival will raise funds and awareness of mental health charities Sporting Force and My Black Dog, with live discussions throughout the festival. 

All tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, February 25 with adult early bird weekend tickets £125 - buy on the See Tickets website. 

Music
Thetford News

Don't Miss

Major storm damage has brought down fencing at the lion enclosure at Africa Alive!

Lion enclosure destroyed as Storm Eunice hits zoo

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Sandie Chivers

Investigations

Takeaways and no dancefloor - Couples claim wedding firm ruined big day

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Rachelle Lubi-Hallam, 23, who is fighting with the Home Office and the Department of Works and Pensi

Investigations

UK artist told by DWP she is 'not British' - and ordered to pay back £4.5k

Joel Adams

person
Empty former Game store in Norwich

Greggs set to open huge new store in Norwich

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon