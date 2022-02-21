Kaiser Chiefs and Natalie Imbruglia lead line-up at new festival

The Kaiser Chiefs will perform at At Ease in Euston Park. - Credit: Supplied

If you are torn over what festival to go to this summer then look no further, with a chart-topping line-up announced for At Ease 2022.

The new festival will take place at Euston Park in Suffolk, near Thetford, from Friday, August 26 until Sunday, August 28, with day and camping tickets available.

Natalie Imbruglia is performing at At Ease music festival. - Credit: Supplied

The acts performing over the August bank holiday weekend include the Kaiser Chiefs, Jake Bugg, Natalie Imbruglia, Happy Mondays, The Bootleg Beatles, Gok Wan DJ set, Noasis and Abba Gold.

Kids entertainment will include Horrible Histories and Fireman Sam live on stage and there will also be a wellness area, family workshops, fairground rides, vintage stores and street food.

The line-up for At Ease festival in Euston Park. - Credit: Supplied

The festival will raise funds and awareness of mental health charities Sporting Force and My Black Dog, with live discussions throughout the festival.

All tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, February 25 with adult early bird weekend tickets £125 - buy on the See Tickets website.