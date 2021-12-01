All you need to know ahead of Art Fair East 2021 as it returns to Norwich
The region's biggest art fair returns this weekend with something for everyone and the chance to bag a bargain.
Art Fair East is organised by Norfolk-based artists Will Teather and Brian Korteling, who will also be exhibiting, and it was founded in 2015.
Where and when is Art Fair East 2021?
Art Fair East takes place in St Andrew's Hall, Norwich, in the heart of the city’s cultural quarter, and the dates and timings are:
Friday, December 3: 10.30am to 5.30pm
Saturday, December 4: 10.30am to 6.00pm
Sunday, December 5: 10.30am to 5pm
What is Art Fair East and what can visitors expect?
Art Fair East is the largest event of its kind in the region and it sees artists and dealers gathered together from across the UK and overseas.
This year, there are artists set to come from as far as Nigeria for the event.
In previous years, it has hosted a wide variety of artwork, from young talents to signed Banksy prints.
The artists are often present at the fair for visitors to chat to.
What are the highlights in 2021?
Mr Teather said: "I am particularly excited about the Hunter Gallery, who are bringing the Spanish painter Alfredo Palmero, whose work has been seen all over the world.
"We have some great photographers, including popular returning exhibitor Shelly Knott who creates stunning still life images reminiscent of the Dutch masters.
"Another great photographer is Andrew Florides, an award-winning photographer who was recently named photographer of the year by Swedish camera makers, Hasselblad.
"I am looking forward to seeing the surreal sculptures of Dawny Christien, which have recently been shown in LA and Sydney."
What types of artworks will be on show?
There will be around 1,000 on display and a range of contemporary art will be exhibited including painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, video art, installation, performance and original limited edition prints.
What are the prices of the artworks?
Artworks typically start from £40 upwards for signed prints by emerging talent to tens of thousands of pounds for major pieces by established names.
How can I get tickets?
There is no need to book in advance - tickets are available on the door.
Tickets cost £3.50 or £3 for concessions, with under-16s free.
Art Fair East is sponsored by Musker McIntyre and Chadwicks and you can find out more about the event at artfaireast.co.uk